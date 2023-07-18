Climate: US plans to “black out” the sun

We have our sights set on a new villain: The Sun. With virus scaremongering no longer seeming to be as effective as seen with the monkeypox virus “pandemic,” what’s needed is a new sow to herd through the village. And that’s “man-made climate change,” which is oddly solar-based. Yes, what now? Is the sun also man-made, which needs to be put in its place?

We don’t need to worry too much about contradictions. Because these superfluous efforts were already successfully put aside during the “corona pandemic”. Now it is important to prevent something that politicians and their backers have set themselves as a new goal. Anyone who has doubts about this is a “climate denier” and “sun denier”.

Block out the sun – almost old hat

As early as ten years ago, and perhaps even earlier, there was evidence that attempts were being made to block solar radiation using so-called “chemtrails”. I had already written a number of posts on this:

But “Chemtrails” are supposedly figments of the imagination of conspiracy theorists. They don’t exist and nobody wants to darken the sun.

Really not? Why then is there a series of articles in the old media that are suitable for swearing the esteemed readership into exactly this scenario?

The picture”[1] reported climate-aware in November 2018 that our earth was getting too hot and scientists from the elite universities Harvard and Yale had hatched a daring plan to darken the sun.

To do this, “airships or balloons” are filled with tiny sulphate particles and sent into the sky. The particles are to be released at an altitude of 20 km, which will then “thus slow down the power of the sun”. The cost of this “rescue mission” is said to be close to $6 billion a year.

There FOCUS online[2] also reported in November 2018 on the sulfate particles and the scientists from Harvard and Yale. Only here are these considerations shown as plans that could not be technically implemented at the time. However, that does not stop the elite geniuses from further developing the implementation, which should be feasible in about 15 years, even if critics are already calling this a waste of money and resources.

And even the scientists at Harvard and Yale speak of “side effects” associated with the application of the particles. Which side effects are involved here is not discussed further. Right, it doesn’t really matter that much when it comes to saving the earth from burning up!

But as a “weather scientist” I do exactly what corona virologists have done: They continue to research and produce the desired results where politicians and their backers make huge amounts of money available. Whoever produces the “wrong” results, however, does not get any money… and thus the “research results” are already known in advance.

Another contribution from FOCUS online comes fresh from the printer[3], which also addresses researchers’ efforts to eclipse the sun. Here we learn that now the EU together with the US government wants to black out the sun. The reasons for this are well known. The whole thing is called SRM (Solar Radiation Management).

But: The SRM measures have not yet been fully researched. Sure, more money has to be made available to save the world, so no sacrifice can be too big. That’s why more than 60 “researchers from renowned US institutions” demanded in an open letter that geoengineering had to be studied further. You see – if the experts are already saying that, then it must be true, right?

Because if that doesn’t happen, then we’re all going to be charred by the nasty corona virus… I mean, the nasty 1.5 degree global warming.

Wait, it’s not that simple, because it’s much simpler

After the 60 “researchers”, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change then takes the floor, considering SRM measures to be ineffective and not even mentioning them in its strategy. Unfortunately, the article does not reveal which proposals and positions the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has ready.

What we learn is that the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines is said to have inspired the idea for this measure. Because the volcano whirled up so much dust that the global average temperature is said to have dropped by 0.5° in the following two years. And Pinatubo also taught us five different methods of reflecting the sun’s rays.

I will not go into the description of these five methods now. If you want, you can read about it in the article itself. It’s just too grotesque given the assumption (=paranoid idea?) that the sun needs to be darkened and that that’s going to save the world from certain doom.

But if grotesque, why not method number 6: pour sneeze powder into all the world‘s major volcanoes to make them sneeze hard, erupt and darken the sky, which then lowers the average global temperature by at least 0.5 degrees for two years. And then we do that every two years and we are saved.

The star”[4] also felt compelled in early July 2023 to comment on the “fight against climate change” by covering the sun. We learn almost nothing new here that we haven’t already learned from the FOCUS online articles.

The exception here is that the “star” claims to have discovered “ocean warming.” Is this now the counterpart to the virus variants in the “corona pandemic”, where we were repeatedly attacked with new monsters in the form of variants? So after “climate warming” now also “ocean warming”? Which warming variant comes next?

It gets interesting with the “star” with the side effects that were only mentioned in the FOCUS online article, but not explained. Here a climate researcher from the Helmholtz Institute for Ocean Research has his say. He describes the efforts described as an “entry into a catastrophe”. Because the side effects of these efforts cannot be assessed at all. How do these look?

He seems to expect damage to the ozone layer. If this happened, then we would have to accept a higher UV exposure. But even that is only speculation so far.

Somewhat more incomprehensible is the suspicion of our Helmholtz expert that the experiment with darkening the sun should not be abruptly terminated, otherwise the earth would spontaneously warm up again. Why? Because “the CO2 would stay in the atmosphere for so long”. How come? After darkening, are there suddenly no more plants that, according to botanical findings, would benefit greatly from a higher CO2 value in the air? A higher CO2 value would lead to a significantly faster greening of the world and thus to a reduction in CO2.

But perhaps the negative effect on plant life is a really serious side effect of dimming, where the photosynthetic capacity of plants is compromised. And that would be reflected in a drastic drop in the oxygen saturation of the air we breathe.

interim remark: CO2 now seems to be the murder weapon with which the climate wants to destroy us. CO2 is a fire hazard. Really? Why was CO2 not an issue during the “corona pandemic”? There was a mask requirement. And measurements of CO2 values[5] under the masks showed exorbitant values ​​that were no longer compatible with health. Why wasn’t CO2 an issue back then? Because it didn’t fit the concept?

To be honest, the connection between darkening and CO2 shown in the “star” is a mystery to me. And the question of whether CO2 really causes a greenhouse effect is so far only a hypothesis mutated into fact. An increase and persistence of CO2 in the air can only be accomplished by eradicating the plant world. And that would be the beginning of the end of all life on earth. But then it would be pitch black…

Conclusion

Corona was a potpourri of the madness of science in the service of power interests. Global warming and its warming mutants are the amplification of this madness. And both are carried out on all of our backs.

