Climbing Stairs Daily Can Reduce the Risk of Cardiovascular Disease, Study Finds

Daily Activities like Climbing Stairs and Cleaning Can Improve Cardiovascular Health, Study Finds

A new survey published in the specialized magazine Atherosclerosis reveals that daily activities, not sporting, but which permeate everyday life, are important for our health, particularly for our cardiovascular metabolism. The study found that climbing stairs, cleaning, and other similar activities can significantly reduce the risk of diseases related to the heart and circulation by 20%.

According to the research conducted by scientists at the UK Biobank, climbing at least five ramps or about 50-70 steps a day can have a profound impact on cardiovascular health. The researchers analyzed data collected from over 450 thousand adults, assessing their susceptibility to cardiovascular disease based on family history, genetic risk factors, and established risk factors such as high blood pressure and smoking. The participants were also interviewed on their lifestyle habits and frequency of climbing stairs. The study followed the participants for a median of 12.5 years.

The findings showed that climbing stairs daily can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, especially in individuals who are less predisposed to such diseases. However, even individuals who are more susceptible to heart disease can effectively offset the risk by incorporating daily stair climbing into their routine.

Professor Lu Qi from the Institute of Public Health and Tropical Diseases at Tulane University commented on the results, stating that short bursts of high-intensity stair climbing are a time-efficient way to improve cardio-respiratory fitness and lipid profile, especially for those who are unable to meet current physical activity recommendations.

The study also discovered that individuals who stopped climbing stairs daily during the study had a 32% greater risk of cardiovascular disease compared to those who consistently climbed stairs. These findings reinforce the idea that regular stair climbing can have a positive impact on the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, particularly for individuals with various risk factors.

This study aligns with previous research published in The Lancet Public Health, which emphasized the benefits of incorporating small, daily activities into our routines for improved health. The previous study analyzed data obtained from wearable devices worn by over 25 thousand people and found that brief moments of incidental activities, such as climbing stairs and house cleaning, can reduce the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and premature deaths.

However, it is important to note that the duration and intensity of these activities still play a significant role in overall health benefits. Therefore, it is essential to maintain a certain level of dedication to these activities to reap the full benefits.

In conclusion, this research highlights the importance of everyday activities in maintaining cardiovascular health. It is not necessary to engage in intense sporting activities; instead, incorporating simple activities like taking the stairs and cleaning can have a significant positive impact on our overall well-being. So, next time you have the option, opt for the stairs instead of the elevator, and don’t underestimate the power of daily chores like cleaning. Your heart will thank you!

More stories by Vanity Fair that may interest you:

– Up and down the stairs and cleaning, the “alternatives” to sport that prolong life

– The 20-minute morning workout that works better than caffeine