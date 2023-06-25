Home » clinical practice guidelines on acute liver failure. « Medicine in the Library
clinical practice guidelines on acute liver failure.

clinical practice guidelines on acute liver failure.

EASL: Acute Liver Failure Clinical Practice Guidelines.

Posted by giorgiobertin on June 24, 2023

Acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF), which was described relatively recently (2013), is a severe form of acutely decompensated cirrhosis characterized by the existence of organ system dysfunction and a high risk of short-term mortality . ACLF is caused by an excessive systemic inflammatory response triggered by overt clinical events (eg, proven microbial infection with sepsis, severe alcohol-related hepatitis) or other.

Organ systems involved in the ACLF

The goal of these clinical practice guidelines, published by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), is to provide recommendations to help clinicians recognize ACLF, make triage decisions (intensive care unit vs. no therapy intensive care), identify and manage acute clinical events, identify organ systems requiring support or replacement, define potential criteria for the futility of intensive care, and identify potential indications for liver transplantation.

Read the full text of the article:
EASL Clinical Practice Guidelines on acute-on-chronic liver failure
European Association for the Study of the Liver
Journal of Hepatology Published:June 23, 2023 DOI:

