Clinical research? All involved (06/27/2023)

The request to involve patients, caregivers and their representatives more and better in clinical research is now increasingly pressing and, even in our country, efforts are being made to prepare. Whoever receives a diagnosis of disease, this is the reasoning, must not only be informed about what awaits him and possible therapeutic solutions and, on the basis of this information, be free to choose what to do, but must also actively participate in all many stages of research, and not just as a volunteer enrolled in clinical trials. The famous slogan “the patient at the center” is therefore no longer exhaustive. What it must, however, achieve is a research which, in its many aspects, is conducted “with” or “by” people with illness, their caregivers and representatives, and not “for” them.

In other words, those who experience the disease on their skin, and for this reason are “experts”, must be able to sit at the table with the other actors, to express themselves and give their real contribution on research priorities, on the validity of the objectives and on the results of the studies, on the development of the studies themselves, on the ways of optimizing procedures and on the effectiveness of treatments in real life, the so-called “real world“, the one that exists outside controlled trials, made up of comorbidities, multiple treatments, poor adherence, economic difficulties and social contexts. Finally, the involvement must concern the phase of dissemination of the results.

«More and more often we are asked by funding bodies to involve patients and citizens throughout the research process. There are obvious reasons of common sense and ethical reasons, but also other very practical ones, because who better than patients can help us make choices that can greatly simplify our lives, such as drafting a clear and comprehensive informed consent that is immediately appreciated also to ethics committees» he explains Cinzia Brunelli, delle Cure palliative hmeasles terapy of dolore e rqualification ofa Foundation Irccs Int Institute national of the tmoods of Milan which, in collaboration with the Research Laboratory for Citizen Involvement in Health of the Mario Negri Institute in Milan, organized the first course dedicated to this theme, technically called «Public and Patient Involvement» (involvement of patients and the public, Ppi). There are guidelines, publications and reflections, but the country that already has experience of these practices in the old continent is the United Kingdom.