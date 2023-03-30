Generate “digital twins” of patients and “biological twins” of organs and tissues, in order to develop new therapeutic, diagnostic and monitoring strategies without resorting, at least in some phases, to animal experimentation. This is the objective of the “Digital Driven Diagnostics, prognostics, and therapeutics for (4) sustainable Health care – D34Health” project, financed thanks to the National Plan for Complementary Investments (PNC) to the PNRR. The initiative, promoted by the Sapienza University of Rome, involves many universities, CNR institutes, hospitals and companies, and will be coordinated by the D3-4Health Foundation.

How digital twins will be developed

What is it about exactly? Through extensive data collection, the researchers involved will develop digital and biological models for the study of five pathologies: colon cancer, liver and bile duct cancer, central nervous system cancer, type I diabetes and multiple sclerosis. We speak metaphorically of twins, both digital and biological, because they will be created with characteristics as similar as possible to those of real patients. In particular, the digital twins will be developed starting from health data from different hospitals, analyzed through artificial intelligence algorithms and integrated with other data collected through innovative technologies such as wearable devices, sensors and organ-on-chips.

A great collaboration

The project is based on the cooperation and integration of the skills of various public and private entities. The Foundation set up to coordinate it is in fact made up of 28 partners including public and private universities, research institutes and companies. Like the Polytechnic of Turin, a founding member of the Hub and which will develop, together with the National Research Council (CNR), the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, the University of Turin, the IRCCS of Candiolo and numerous companies, the sub- project “Biological and bioengineered in vitro models”. In fact, the Polytechnic will contribute to the creation of “Wearable technologies, sensors and biomarkers”, making its technical and technological skills available for the development, experimentation and validation of biological models. The University of Turin, on the other hand, will coordinate the development of biological disease models also through the use of its tissue banks, and will participate in the sub-project “Clinical use cases and new treatment models supported by artificial intelligence” , coordinated by the University of Milan. The ultimate goal is to improve the technologies at our disposal to develop increasingly personalized medicine.