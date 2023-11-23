Clinical research, here’s how innovation can accelerate sustainability

Turbocharging innovation today is possible thanks to technology, but what puts the brakes on it is sustainability, because discovering a treasure and not being able to share it is a real shame. This and how researchers, companies and institutions can work together to achieve this goal were discussed during the third edition of the Health & BioTech Summit, coordinated by Deloitte Officine Innovazione with corporate partners MSD Italia and Intesa Sanpaolo RBM Salute.

A sector with a high rate of innovation

The pharmaceutical sector is characterized by the highest rate of innovation, with investments in 2022 in Italy amounting to 3.3 billion euros, of which 1.9 for Research and Development. And precisely within this latter area, the resources allocated to clinical studies by pharmaceutical companies have exceeded 700 million euros per year. Figures that have a practical impact on people’s lives: one euro invested in a trial, in fact, generates three in terms of benefits for the National Health Service. It is the so-called leverage effect, determined by the costs avoided for the free provision of experimental therapies and diagnostic services to people enrolled in trials.

The decrease in mortality

Woe betide you if you think that scientific innovation is a matter only for ‘experts’ and brains locked in laboratories because, instead, it concerns everyone. This is demonstrated by the fact that, thanks to pharmaceutical innovation, in Italy mortality for chronic diseases has decreased by 40% in 20 years, therapies against rare diseases have increased from 7 in 2007 to over 120 today and vaccinations allow to save millions of lives.

Talkin’Minds, experts discussing demographics, health and research by Irma D’Aria 09 June 2023

The need for institutional support

To continue in this direction, concrete and constant institutional support is needed: “The Government has well understood the importance of making Italy more attractive for foreign investments and the pharmaceutical industry represents a strategic sector”, he declared in a video message Valentino Valentini, vice-minister of Business and Made in Italy. “The sector, which has always been a driving force for growth and productivity for Italy, is highly innovative thanks to increasing investments in all phases of research and development, which have allowed significant improvements in the survival and quality of life of the patients. Within the sector, all the companies that operate there, whether with Italian or foreign capital, contribute to affirming Made in Italy in the world“.

More resources, but also bureaucratic streamlining

Institutional support, however, must be brought to the ground with concrete solutions. In addition to an increase in resources allocated to the NHS envisaged by the Budget Law being examined by Parliament, the experts gathered for the Health & BioTech Summit ask to improve Italy’s ability to attract investments. For this to happen it is necessary to define a different governance model for public pharmaceutical spending, simplify the bureaucratic procedures for approving clinical trials and finalize the AIFA reform.

Healthcare, to attract investments we need a new drug governance by Dario Rubino 04 September 2023

Investments by pharmaceutical companies

Institutional representatives from the academic-scientific world and companies will participate in the Health&BioTech Summit to stimulate the debate on innovation as a driver for more sustainable healthcare. It takes 10 to 15 years to research, develop and produce a new drug. This process is expensive (around 2.5 billion dollars is needed) and risky, because the positive outcome concerns only one or two molecules out of 10 thousand. Investments in research and development at a global level in the pharmaceutical sector amounting to 1600 billion dollars are expected in the next five years.

What is needed to make Italy more attractive

For Italy, which currently invests only 0.8% of global investments in pharmaceuticals compared to 3% of demand for medicines, a great opportunity opens up: to intercept the greatest possible amount of the resources at stake, also to relaunch its growth and support sustainable development in the long term. “In 2022, also due to international geopolitical instability, a 40% increase in production costs was observed,” he explains Gianluca Gala, Executive Director Business Operations, MSD Italia. “The current governance of pharmaceutical spending is a brake on the country’s attractiveness and it is important to review the payback system. The pharmaceutical spending budget, set at 15.1% of the National Health Fund, proved insufficient to cover the established levels. In particular, an increasingly significant exceeding of the spending ceiling for direct purchases, where most of the innovation is concentrated, was recorded. 50% of this deficit was covered by the pharmaceutical companies through the payback mechanism. And in the last 6 years, this mechanism paid by companies has amounted to approximately 7 billion euros. We need new financing models that allow patients to access all the innovation, with cost-effectiveness assessments that go beyond just healthcare spending items, and that take into account the indirect savings generated over time”.

The concept of ‘open innovation’

At the Health & BioTech Summit there was also talk of ‘open innovation’. The arrival of new drugs and technologies has had a profound impact on the way research is carried out. We have moved from an internal research and development model, of ‘closed innovation’, in which innovation was developed in company laboratories, to an external one, in which innovation is generated thanks to collaborations with companies from other sectors, centers research, universities, healthcare facilities. “Today’s event demonstrates how Open Innovation and ecosystem collaborations are essential to staying ahead of global innovation mega-trends, including the use of artificial intelligence and the definition of solutions that respect sustainability. We are very satisfied with the contribution that the Health&BioTech Accelerator, thanks to the commitment of the initiative’s partners, is making to achieving this important objective”, he says Marco Perrone, Deloitte Officine Innovazione partner. On the same wavelength too Massimiliano Dalla Via, CEO Intesa Sanpaolo RBM Salute, who declares: “We need to invest in digital technologies that facilitate access to care, improve the personalization of our services to adapt them to individual needs and integrate new sustainable practices that respect the environment and the health of communities that we serve. Collaboration with innovative companies capable of advancing the insurance sector is therefore fundamental for us, because innovation can play a central role in satisfying people’s growing needs for care”.

Three Italian start-ups that innovate

The Health&BioTech Summit also includes the presentation of the projects selected and started in the acceleration phase of the Health&BioTech Accelerator. MSD Italia, Deloitte Officine Innovazione and Intesa Sanpaolo RBM Salute join forces to enhance and support companies that stand out for their ability to propose significantly innovative projects in the Health and Life Science fields. In this third edition, the project saw the partners of the initiative engaged in a structured path of choice of start-up e scale-up (i.e. startups that have reached a “critical mass” and are ready to become relevant contributors to the economy) national and international. The selection, which examined over 300 start-ups from 40 countries around the world, awarded 3 Italian start-ups and scale-ups that had access to the piloting phase, the true heart of the Accelerator: Diamante, a biotech company of Verona focused on the use of plants for the production of molecules with high added value; Capsula, an Italian startup that created the first phygital ecosystem for a sort of self-check-up and the Humanitas research project that developed an antibody directed against the Chitinase 3-L1 protein involved in the tumor resistance mechanism.