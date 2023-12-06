Clogged emergency rooms in Liguria, the task force with family doctors for the Immaculate Conception. that’s how

Liguria Region and Family Doctors Work Together to Prevent Emergency Room Overcrowding

In an effort to prevent the overcrowding of emergency rooms during long weekends and holidays, the Liguria Region has announced the operationalization of a task force with family doctors. The initiative is set to be in effect during the upcoming Immaculate Conception weekend.

The decision to implement this task force comes in light of the increased circulation of respiratory viruses, particularly influenza and Covid. The goal is to provide timely medical assistance to individuals in need of care, without overwhelming emergency rooms with cases that could be managed at outpatient clinics.

The initiative, which builds upon last year’s experience, is a collaborative effort between the Ligurian local health authorities, general practitioners, and the Liguria Region. It aims to strengthen the healthcare offering and provide a point of reference for local assistance during public holidays and long weekends.

The operational details of the initiative include the opening of multiple clinics and medical practices in different districts. Each district will have a specific number of clinics operational for each time slot, ensuring that individuals have access to necessary medical care without having to resort to emergency room visits.

According to President Giovanni Toti and Health Councilor Angelo Gratarola, the initiative is a coordinated and shared action to respond to cases linked to influenza and flu-like syndromes. The goal is to provide timely medical consultations, particularly for the elderly and frail, and to avoid unnecessary congestion in emergency rooms.

The decision has been welcomed by the regional secretary of the FIMMG-Italian Federation of General Practitioners, Andrea Stimamiglio, who expressed hope for the possibility of providing continuity of care clinics in all districts in the future.

The implementation of this task force serves as a proactive measure to ensure that individuals receive the necessary medical attention during long weekends and holidays, while also alleviating the strain on emergency room resources.

