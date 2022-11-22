Home Health Closed gym, hoax of one hundred thousand euros. The Municipality takes the former manager to court
Health

Closed gym, hoax of one hundred thousand euros. The Municipality takes the former manager to court

by admin
Closed gym, hoax of one hundred thousand euros. The Municipality takes the former manager to court

The Fit Easy gym closed its headquarters in Olgiate at the end of July, but not the unpaid bills. Between unpaid rent to the Municipality and unpaid condominium expenses to the Nuovo Spazio condominium, he has accumulated debts for an amount of just over one hundred thousand euros. The Municipality, as the owner of the rented property (second floor of the building in Piazza Italia), is called upon to meet the debt of 50 thousand euros in condominium expenses not paid by the former tenant (Four Fit International). Following the cancellation of the lease, the Condominium asked the owner to take over.

See also  The third founder leaves Apple after 12 days for $ 800: today he would have 270 billion

You may also like

Approved the first drug that blocks diabetes 1

these are the right quantities

Anthroposophic medicine and its integral vision of man

gym, whirlpool and TV in the bathroom

Laboratory medicine: the young Italian scientists protagonists of...

Nutella, if you have this disorder you must...

Cancers, new drug NJH395 kills cancer cells by...

Covid, the rules for tampons in hospital and...

Alleged cases of suspected food poisoning in Gibellina....

Nutrition: skipping breakfast is bad for the heart...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy