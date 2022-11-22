The Fit Easy gym closed its headquarters in Olgiate at the end of July, but not the unpaid bills. Between unpaid rent to the Municipality and unpaid condominium expenses to the Nuovo Spazio condominium, he has accumulated debts for an amount of just over one hundred thousand euros. The Municipality, as the owner of the rented property (second floor of the building in Piazza Italia), is called upon to meet the debt of 50 thousand euros in condominium expenses not paid by the former tenant (Four Fit International). Following the cancellation of the lease, the Condominium asked the owner to take over.