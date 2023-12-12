CLOSING Date Announced for Disney’s Haunted Mansion Holiday Ride

Disneyland fans, we need to know your opinion: Haunted Mansion or Haunted Mansion Holiday?

Haunted Mansion

There’s no denying that Haunted Mansion is one of the most iconic Disney attractions to ever exist…but it is a debate for many whether the original or the holiday overlay is better. No matter where you stand on the matter, we have an update on the annual overlay!

Haunted Mansion Holiday kicked off on September 1st, 2023 and it will officially end this season’s run on January 21st, 2024. That will be the last day that you can ride the holiday version!

Haunted Mansion Holiday

On January 22nd, Haunted Mansion is on Disneyland’s refurbishment calendar. This typically happens as it takes time to transform the ride back into the regular version, but there are likely going to be more changes this time around.

©Disney

Remember this summer when Disneyland announced an expansion to the Haunted Mansion area? Well, Disney said that the construction would begin in January 2024. Disney did not confirm the exact start, but the expansion project will likely begin after the ride closes.

As part of the expansion, there will be an expanded outdoor queue to “immerse guests in enhanced theming.” According to Disney, the expanded queue will tie into the original stories and feature new gardens inspired by Master Gracey, Madame Leota, and the one-eyed cat. There will be a water fountain and gazebo accompanied by statues and landscaping. You’ll even be able to see a new greenhouse!

©Disney

There will also be a new retail shop next to the ride exit. The new shop is located in the mansion’s carriage house which belongs to Madame Leota and will be a standalone shop.

©Disney

On top of that, Disney also announced that enhancements are coming to the plaza next to Tiana’s Palace.

©Disney

We’ll, of course, be in the parks looking for updates on construction. Stay tuned to AllEars to get updates on this project.

What do you think about the Haunted Mansion expansion? Let us know in the comments!

