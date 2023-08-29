Closing session “Round Table Exercise and Health”

A total of five main meetings and four follow-up meetings were held. There was also a working session on the overarching framework conditions for promoting physical activity. Under the direction of the Parliamentary State Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Sabine Dittmar, the process of the “Round Table on Exercise and Health” ended on August 28th, 2023 with a final meeting.

Thanks to the great commitment of everyone involved in the round table (departments, conferences of specialist ministers, municipal umbrella organizations, health insurance companies and other social security institutions as well as associations and scientific institutions from the areas of exercise, sport and health), it was possible to get an overview of the existing measures in the area of ​​physical activity promotion to obtain. The need for action and concrete measures were derived from this. On this basis, a consensus paper is now being drawn up, which is to be published at the beginning of next year.

In the meantime, the good networking achieved should be used to continue working on the topic that connects us: strengthening exercise to strengthen health!

