The official document calls them “expenses for representation”, the blue suits and cobalt ties (his favorites), the jacket and trouser suits for her. Twenty-one thousand euros more a year — almost double than in the past — for the prime-ministerial couple who are now the opposition newspaper Haaretz draws in satirical cartoons and depicts in political analysis as a Roman emperor and empress.

Thus the decision of the Finance Commission – where the right-wing majority supported the chief’s requests – becomes a coincidence. The Netanyahus also obtained that the family villa in Caesarea (on the north coast) e the apartment owned in Jerusalem will be renovated at the expense of taxpayers, because the official residence in via Balfour is a construction site, it will take years of work – and at least 30 million euros – before it is usable again. Sources close to the premier, who returned to power after 563 days in opposition, they try to point to the predecessor Naftali Bennett: he would have left the residence in an uninhabitable state forcing the intervention of architects and masons. Except that Bennett is not the previous tenant (those are always the Netanyahus): he had chosen to stay at his home in Ranaana and had been criticized for the investments caused by the move of the security apparatus in the northern Tel Aviv suburb. To the point of deciding to publish the detailed list to demonstrate that it costs the state much less.

While Israel is engulfed in political chaos — protests have been going on for two months against the government's plan to downsize the Supreme Court, judges and magistrates — the Likud has asked the allied deputies to present themselves together at the committee meeting and show support for the prime minister. â€˜What do you expect? Let them live in a tent,' one of them shouted to the opposition MPs. Â«The shekel collapses, inflation climbs, people struggle to make ends meet and the Knesset finds time to finance the NetanyahusÂ», comments Yair Lapid, the only one together with Bennett to have ousted the conservative leader from office in the last thirteen years. He recalls that economists fear the flight of investors frightened by the institutional crisis on justice.

During the six terms of the summit lived together, it is not the first time that the demands of his wife Sarah, the bodyguards of the secret services in the service of their two children, the passion for luxury get Netanyahu into trouble. The cases of rosé champagne and cigars given away by two millionaires ended up among the evidence of the ongoing trial against him for corruption, fraud, abuse of power. AND Haaretzreveals Sarah started sending family shopping lists to the prime minister’s office, including three tables for her dressing table, before her husband even got his chair back.