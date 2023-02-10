The municipal civil protection teams and the municipal police patrols worked continuously all night and continue to operate to deal with the consequences of the storm that has been hitting Syracuse for almost 48 hours and which is worsening in recent hours mainly due to of the strong wind.

Dozens of people have already been displaced and taken to the Akradina Gym or to the Department of Social Policies from where they are then sorted to other structures. The worst situations, due to the flooding, were recorded in the areas of Spinagallo and Mottava where the volunteers, coordinated by the Coc, brought to safety families who had abandoned their homes or single people stuck in their cars while trying to reach their homes or jobs, as in the case of a prison police officer who was on his way to Cavadonna. A farmhouse not far from the Fonte Ciane was also flooded.

The situation of the Anapo river is worrying, as it has overflowed at the height of the Capocorso bridge and in other points. The invitation renewed by the mayor, Francesco Italia, and by the councilor for civil protection, Vincenzo Pantano, is not to move and to stay at home.

Several fallen trees have been reported (in via Filisto, viale Scala Greca, viale Pantanelli, Arenella area). Dangerous situations are created by the collapse of advertising billboards, light poles, waste containers and used clothes as well as by the equipment and barriers that delimit the construction sites, numerous in this period especially for the renovation of the facades of the buildings. The action of the rain and wind has damaged the wall of Villa Reimann and that of the Von Platen car park, as well as creating problems for the public housing in via Algeri.

Meanwhile, the extreme weather conditions of these hours have caused a serious electrical failure involving more than 2,000 users in the city alone. The interventions would have been over nine thousand.