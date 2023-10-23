Cloverleaf system to care for patients from Ukraine – Health

And what a private WhatsApp message from German doctors has to do with it. About a complex distribution mechanism with which Germany is trying to treat wounds that actually cannot be healed.

A few weeks after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, a Whatsapp message pops up on Dietmar Pennig’s cell phone: Whether you can connect with other colleagues in an online conference, the first injured people from the war zone must now be cared for. Pennig is general secretary of the German Society for Trauma Surgery – and in unrest. A war has broken out in Europe, so Pennig joins an online meeting with other German doctors: A Ukrainian woman and her three children are to be flown to Germany, says Pennig; they were shot at and seriously injured in a Russian attack. Ukrainian doctors had already treated the family and are now asking their German colleagues for help with treatment. It shouldn’t stop with these four injured people.

Share this: Facebook

X

