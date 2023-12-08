CLUB 41 AND GIULIA ASSOCIATION UNITED TO BRING A MOMENT OF SWEETNESS TO THE CHILDREN IN CONA HOSPITAL

New solidarity initiative, in view of the Christmas holidays, for the University Hospital of Ferrara. Today’s morning, Wednesday 6 December 2023, the “Club 41” of Ferrara, together with the Giulia Association, donated boxes of pandori to the small patients hospitalized in the Pediatric Oncohematology Department of Sant’Anna.

The Councilor for Social Policies of the Municipality of Ferrara was present at the delivery, which took place in the Reception Area of ​​the Cona hospital Cristina Coletti; for Club 41: Francesco PanebiancoPresident; Mario PompoliPast Presidence; Martin DallagoSecretary; Guido Reggio, Eric Piva e Pietro Piva members; for the Giulia Association: Michele Grassi, President, and some volunteers; for the University Hospital of Ferrara: Simona Rinieri (Pediatric Oncohaematology representative) e Maria Grazia Cristofori (Neonatal Intensive Care nursing coordinator).

“For Club 41 – commented Cristina Coletti – it is certainly not the first demonstration of closeness towards people who need spontaneous and warm gestures, especially in the holiday period which we have now entered. I express gratitude for a noble initiative of solidarity and generosity, which brings smiles to children who are facing a very delicate moment. This symbiosis that has been created between Club 41 and the Giulia Association, which has been involved in the pediatric oncology department for years, thanks to the numerous projects carried out also with the support of the Administration, is almost natural. This union is proof that altruism generates altruism, and contributes to creating solidarity within the communities to which one belongs. I thank Club 41 who demonstrate how much the difference coming together really makes when it comes to supporting those in need. Applause also goes to the University Hospital of Ferrara, which allowed the donation to materialize.”

The initiative was born from a collaboration between the 41 club and the “Round Table” (an association that encourages meetings between young professionals who want to make a contribution to the community through charitable activities) of Verona, whose members decided to create a special production of pandori – the most iconic dessert of the Venetian city – to raise funds. All aimed at supporting the “Più Di Un Sogno Onlus” Foundation, which in Verona helps families with children suffering from intellectual fragility. The pandoro boxes are designed by the guys from “Più di un Sogno”. The Ferrara Club decided to purchase many of these sweets, which the President Francesco Panebianco and the Secretary Martin Dallago, in collaboration with the Giulia Association and in the presence of the Municipality of Ferrara, delivered to the bumblebees of the Oncohematology department Pediatrics.

THE CLUB 41 ITALY is an association formed by former members of “Round Table Italia” and has as its motto the phrase “May the chains of friendship never rust”. Founded on 29 June 1991, it has 45 associated local clubs, from Campania to Friuli Venezia Giulia. Club 41 favors tolerance, mutual understanding and international openness, promotes the exchange and comparison of ideas and recognizes the importance of the diversity of both private and professional interests. It also promotes and supports social and cultural activities. Over the years, the relationship with the Round Table (which is made up of young people up to forty years of age, so the name “Club 41” derives from this age limit) has always been aimed at mutual support in initiatives, with particular reference to the social sector and health.

In particular, the Ferrara Club has chosen to support the needs of the weakest population in the difficult moment of the pandemic, through the distribution of food. These actions have continued to this day and the Ferrara Club has supported them with other interventions. In particular, we remember with pleasure the support given to the Giulia Association, to bring to Italy and assist some Ukrainian children suffering from cancer, in the very difficult moment of the outbreak of the conflict.

Share this: Facebook

X

