Cnel: Francesco Riva joins the presidential council

Francesco Riva, who presented the bill for the right to be forgotten on cancer, was elected President delegate of the Regulation Board of the National Council for Economy and Labor (CNEL). Furthermore, he entered the Presidential Council of the “third” chamber of the Republic. Born in Padua in 1950, he was Director of the Odontostomatological Surgery Unit of the Umberto I Eastman Polyclinic in Rome for over 20 years. Since 2019 he has been Head of the CIU-Unionquadri Health Department, the Confederation that represents Managers, Researchers and High Professionals. From the following year he became a councilor of the CNEL representing the CIU-Unionquadri. Since 2022 he has been Coordinator of the Sport, Nutrition, Wellbeing working group of the CNEL in agreement with the Minister of Youth and Sport.

“I am pleased and honored to join the Presidential Council of such an important and prestigious constitutional body – states Dr. Riva -. The CIU-Unionquadri represents some highly prestigious professional categories which have been among the main protagonists of the Italian economy and politics for years. I will commit myself, increasingly, to protecting and representing them with pride within the CNEL. We are living in a particular moment in which we are witnessing great transformations and innovations in the world of work. There is therefore a need for a contribution from all the actors involved. This is what I personally want to give in my new role in the National Council of Economy and Labour”.

