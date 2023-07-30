Co-Directors of Guttmann Institute Lead the Way in Health Management for Companies

Guttmann Institute Appoints Montserrat Bernabeu and Montserrat Caldés as Co-Directors

The Guttmann Institute, a renowned institution specializing in spinal cord injuries and acquired brain damage, has recently announced the appointment of Montserrat Bernabeu and Montserrat Caldés as its co-directors.

With extensive experience in the field of health management, Bernabeu and Caldés will play crucial roles in leading and overseeing the operations of the institute. Both individuals bring unique expertise and skills to their respective positions.

Montserrat Bernabeu, who has been with the Guttmann Institute for several years, is highly regarded for her exceptional knowledge in spinal cord injuries. She has been instrumental in advancing the institute’s research and treatment methodologies. Her dedication and commitment to providing the best care to patients have been recognized and appreciated by both the medical community and the individuals under her care.

Montserrat Caldés, with her specialization in acquired brain damage, is widely considered a respected expert in the field. Her extensive background in healthcare management will contribute significantly to the strategic planning and development of the Guttmann Institute. Caldés has previously held management positions in various healthcare organizations, and her leadership skills will be invaluable in ensuring an efficient and effective healthcare system at the institute.

As co-directors, Bernabeu and Caldés will not only oversee the daily operations of the Guttmann Institute but also serve as care managers. Their hands-on approach and attention to detail will undoubtedly benefit both patients and staff members.

The Guttmann Institute, known for its excellence in research, treatment, and rehabilitation, provides specialized care for individuals with spinal cord injuries and acquired brain damage. The appointment of Montserrat Bernabeu and Montserrat Caldés as co-directors highlights the institute’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of healthcare management and providing the best possible care for its patients.

The healthcare community eagerly anticipates the positive impact that the new co-directors will have on the Guttmann Institute, and the institute’s continued advancements in health management and patient care.

