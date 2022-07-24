Limited flavors that can only be enjoyed this summer 🏖 Let’s experience the magic beyond the unidentified !! #CocaColaXMarshmello #CocaColaCreations

The taste is … check it out with your own tongue 😋

A super-popular artist who has gained huge support all over the world ” Marshmello “Yes one DJ/Music Producer under the trademark Marshmallow Mask, who currently has over 55 million subscribers to his YouTube channel. The representative song “Alone” released in 2016 has an immeasurable influence, with more than 2 billion hits recorded on YouTube alone. “Marshmallow” and Coca Cola cooperating” Coca-Cola ZERO SUGAR THE ARTIST MARSHMELLOS LIMITED EDITION ‘ will be July 11, 2022 (Monday) On sale! Now that you have it, let’s revisit the special flavor for a limited time.” DJ Marshmello Limited Cork ”！

This summer limited special flavor! Reviewing DJ Marshmello Limited Cork!

funglr Games

This time it is introduced withCoca Colaand”Marshmallow“Cooperative Limited Time Drinks”Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Artist Marshmallow Limited Edition“.This isMarshmallow Specifications! The face of the marshmallow in the middle is so cute!

funglr Games

Since it is “Marshmallow“Cooperation, I wonder if it will havemarshmallow tastebut apparentlyWatermelon and Strawberrythe taste of. It seems that the strawberry flavor of Coca-Cola has been released, but isn’t this the first flavor of watermelon? I’ll check out what interests you right now!

funglr Games

When poured into the glass, the liquid color is caramel color, the same as the usual cola.However, the scent that wafts out isvery fruity. There seems to be no juice, but the taste is still quite strong, you can clearly feel the taste of watermelon and strawberries.

funglr Games

It tasted like Coke with slightly less sweetness, like regular zero sugar, but the fruity flavors of watermelon and strawberries were more potent than I thought. While feeling the sweetness of the fruity aroma, drink the taste that will not be greasy, like zero sugar, and will not be pulled in the future!especiallythe taste of watermelonVery fresh as I don’t have much experience!