A super-popular artist who has gained huge support all over the world” Marshmello “YesoneDJ/Music Producer under the trademark Marshmallow Mask, who currently has over 55 million subscribers to his YouTube channel. The representative song “Alone” released in 2016 has an immeasurable influence, with more than 2 billion hits recorded on YouTube alone. “Marshmallow” andCoca Colacooperating” Coca-Cola ZERO SUGAR THE ARTIST MARSHMELLOS LIMITED EDITION ‘ will beJuly 11, 2022 (Monday)On sale! Now that you have it, let’s revisit the special flavor for a limited time.” DJ Marshmello Limited Cork ”！
＼#DJ Marshmello Limited Cork Finally released ✨ /
The mysterious DJ Marshmello limited cork is finally lifted 📣
The taste is … check it out with your own tongue 😋
Limited flavors that can only be enjoyed this summer 🏖
Let’s experience the magic beyond the unidentified !!#CocaColaXMarshmello #CocaColaCreations
— Coca-Cola (@CocaColaJapan) July 11, 2022
This summer limited special flavor! Reviewing DJ Marshmello Limited Cork!
This time it is introduced withCoca Colaand”Marshmallow“Cooperative Limited Time Drinks”Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Artist Marshmallow Limited Edition“.This isMarshmallow Specifications! The face of the marshmallow in the middle is so cute!
Since it is “Marshmallow“Cooperation, I wonder if it will havemarshmallow tastebut apparentlyWatermelon and Strawberrythe taste of. It seems that the strawberry flavor of Coca-Cola has been released, but isn’t this the first flavor of watermelon? I’ll check out what interests you right now!
When poured into the glass, the liquid color is caramel color, the same as the usual cola.However, the scent that wafts out isvery fruity. There seems to be no juice, but the taste is still quite strong, you can clearly feel the taste of watermelon and strawberries.
It tasted like Coke with slightly less sweetness, like regular zero sugar, but the fruity flavors of watermelon and strawberries were more potent than I thought. While feeling the sweetness of the fruity aroma, drink the taste that will not be greasy, like zero sugar, and will not be pulled in the future!especiallythe taste of watermelonVery fresh as I don’t have much experience!
Twitter gift campaign held! Win a limited edition “Coca-Cola x Marshmello” collaboration!
This is a review of the limited-time special flavor “Coca-Cola ZERO SUGAR THE ARTIST MARSHMELLOS LIMITED EDITION”!This isLimited flavors that can only be tasted this summer,It combines the deliciousness of “Coca-Cola Zero Sugar” with the taste of watermelon and strawberry, so please take this opportunity to try it!
To commemorate this collaboration, aTwitter Gift Campaign!To apply, please follow“Coca-Cola” official Twitter（ @CocaColaJapan ), adding ” #Hidden Marshmello fan ”, and quoted predicting RT! If you got it right,300 people in totalYou will win one of the “Coca-Cola x Marshmello” limited collaboration items such as ” AirPods Case ”、“ AirPods Pro Case “and” Tumbler “, all winners will receive”sticker”. Will be given away! The application period isJuly 11, 2022 (Monday) – July 31 (Sunday) 23:59Please take this opportunity to join us!
