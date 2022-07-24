Home Health Coca-Cola collaborates with masked DJ “Marshmallow”! ? Now, I drink the theme of “DJ Marshmallow Co., Ltd. Coke”! – funglr Games
Health

Coca-Cola collaborates with masked DJ “Marshmallow”! ? Now, I drink the theme of “DJ Marshmallow Co., Ltd. Coke”! – funglr Games

by admin
Coca-Cola collaborates with masked DJ “Marshmallow”! ? Now, I drink the theme of “DJ Marshmallow Co., Ltd. Coke”! – funglr Games

A super-popular artist who has gained huge support all over the worldMarshmello “YesoneDJ/Music Producer under the trademark Marshmallow Mask, who currently has over 55 million subscribers to his YouTube channel. The representative song “Alone” released in 2016 has an immeasurable influence, with more than 2 billion hits recorded on YouTube alone. “Marshmallow” andCoca Colacooperating” Coca-Cola ZERO SUGAR THE ARTIST MARSHMELLOS LIMITED EDITION ‘ will beJuly 11, 2022 (Monday)On sale! Now that you have it, let’s revisit the special flavor for a limited time.” DJ Marshmello Limited Cork ”！

This summer limited special flavor! Reviewing DJ Marshmello Limited Cork!

funglr Games

This time it is introduced withCoca Colaand”Marshmallow“Cooperative Limited Time Drinks”Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Artist Marshmallow Limited Edition“.This isMarshmallow Specifications! The face of the marshmallow in the middle is so cute!

DJ Marshmello Limited Corkfunglr Games

Since it is “Marshmallow“Cooperation, I wonder if it will havemarshmallow tastebut apparentlyWatermelon and Strawberrythe taste of. It seems that the strawberry flavor of Coca-Cola has been released, but isn’t this the first flavor of watermelon? I’ll check out what interests you right now!

DJ Marshmello Limited Corkfunglr Games

When poured into the glass, the liquid color is caramel color, the same as the usual cola.However, the scent that wafts out isvery fruity. There seems to be no juice, but the taste is still quite strong, you can clearly feel the taste of watermelon and strawberries.

See also  "Bullish Brother" recently launched, Li Weijia, Wu Qilong and Wang Yaoqing return
DJ Marshmello Limited Corkfunglr Games

It tasted like Coke with slightly less sweetness, like regular zero sugar, but the fruity flavors of watermelon and strawberries were more potent than I thought. While feeling the sweetness of the fruity aroma, drink the taste that will not be greasy, like zero sugar, and will not be pulled in the future!especiallythe taste of watermelonVery fresh as I don’t have much experience!

Twitter gift campaign held! Win a limited edition “Coca-Cola x Marshmello” collaboration!

DJ Marshmello Limited Corkfunglr Games

This is a review of the limited-time special flavor “Coca-Cola ZERO SUGAR THE ARTIST MARSHMELLOS LIMITED EDITION”!This isLimited flavors that can only be tasted this summer,It combines the deliciousness of “Coca-Cola Zero Sugar” with the taste of watermelon and strawberry, so please take this opportunity to try it!

To commemorate this collaboration, aTwitter Gift Campaign!To apply, please follow“Coca-Cola” official Twitter@CocaColaJapan ), adding ” #Hidden Marshmello fan ”, and quoted predicting RT! If you got it right,300 people in totalYou will win one of the “Coca-Cola x Marshmello” limited collaboration items such as ” AirPods Case ”、“ AirPods Pro Case “and” Tumbler “, all winners will receive”sticker”. Will be given away! The application period isJuly 11, 2022 (Monday) – July 31 (Sunday) 23:59Please take this opportunity to join us!

Google Translate

Sorry, this article is currently only available in Japanese.

© Coca-Cola(Japan)Company, Limited

You may also like

Microsoft finally allows consumers to purchase Windows 11...

Alcohol effects on the brain even with small...

Smallpox of monkeys, the study on transmission –...

The new Paralympic gymnasium, a barrier-free citadel of...

Warm, to the sea for a full load...

Natural remedies for sunburn here are what they...

Covid: 51,208 infected, 77 victims. The Rt –...

“I was screaming in pain, left without medicine...

the benefits for mental and physical health

Nothing Phone, between transparencies and LEDs, the modular...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy