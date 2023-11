Vaccines not only to protect against viruses, but also to combat addictions. This is what some Brazilian scientists from the Federal University of Minas Gerais are studying who are developing the first vaccine against addiction to cocaine and crack, its derivative. Called “Calixcoca,” it works by triggering an immune response that prevents cocaine and crack from reaching the brain and triggering narcotic effects, helping users break the cycle of substance use.

