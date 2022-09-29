PORDENONE – The Financiers of the Provincial Command of Pordenone have arrested a 26-year-old Italian for trafficking hashish and cocaine and possession of anabolics. During one of the many checkpoints carried out in the area, the Fiamme Gialle of the Pordenone Group discovered, in one of the cars stopped for a routine check, almost 15 grams of cocainehidden, already divided into doses, inside a bag with gym clothes.

The immediate search of the driver’s home, originally from Trevisomade it possible to find over 90 grams of hashish, a precision slingbar, 3 vials of anabolic steroids (“testosterone C”, “trenbolone A” and “boldenone”), almost 600 € of cash and a pistol gas, repainted black and without the prescribed red cap. The man, with a clean record, was arrested for drug dealing and made available to the Judicial Authority which first ordered his house arrest and, then, after the validation hearing, the precautionary measure of the obligation of signature. Investigations are still underway also to be able to reconstruct the supply chain.