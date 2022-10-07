In recent days, the Carabinieri of the Messina Sud Company arrested, in the act of crime, a 44-year-old from the area, already known to the police for specific crimes, for possession for the purpose of trafficking in narcotic substances and doping substances.

As part of the work to combat drug trafficking, the Carabinieri of the S. Stefano Medio station together with their colleagues from the Giampilieri station carried out a search in a gymwhich made it possible to find 5 grams of narcotic substance of the type cocainecleverly concealed in the shop owner’s office, a precision sling bar, drug packaging material and 4 pens of insulin, a substance considered doping for sports activities.

During the check, a 44-year-old gym patron, with a clean record, was found in possession of an insulin pen and therefore charged with the crime of receiving stolen goods. The drug, sent to the Carabinieri Scientific Investigations Department of Messina for laboratory analysis, was seized together with the precision sling bar and the owner of the gym was arrested, in the act of crime, for detention for the purpose of selling drugs and doping substances and translated at the Messina Gazzi prison at the disposal of the judicial authorities.

