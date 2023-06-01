Cocaine: this is what happens to our body when it is taken

Cocaine is a potent central nervous system stimulant, obtained by processing coca leaves. Its active ingredient is known as such because it is the substance responsible for the psychoactive and stimulant effects that the drug produces.

The coca plant is native to the central and north-western tropical regions of South America, in particular Colombia, Peru and Bolivia, not surprisingly the main world producers of coca leaves.

In the Andean populations, the traditional use consists in chewing coca leaves. This practice is rooted in the local culture as well it is used to increase physical resistance, relieve the feeling of hunger and deal with fatigue. However, it is important to note that the traditional use of coca leaves is very different from the use of cocaine, which is a highly concentrated and potentially dangerous form of the substance.

In fact, it is important to underline that coca leaves contain a very low percentage of cocaine (between 0.5% and 2.5%). Therefore, when chewed, they do not produce significant psychotropic effects.

However, to produce the powder we all know, a complex process of extracting the active ingredient from the leaves is required. And, precisely during this process, the concentration of cocaine reaches very high levels, exceeding 50%. It is this highly concentrated form that has potent psychoactive and stimulant effects, and is commonly associated with abuse and addiction.

The effects from a scientific point of view on our body

Once ingested, cocaine quickly reaches the bloodstream. And, once circulating, it crosses and manages to overcome the blood-brain barrier, which normally protects the brain and prevents harmful substances from entering it. Here it interacts with specific receptors present in neurons, mainly altering the normal reabsorption of dopaminea neurotransmitter naturally produced by our body in pleasant situations such as enjoying a good dish, having sex but also simply receiving a rewarding notification on your mobile phone.

Cocaine, as a stimulant, would significantly amplify the sensation of pleasure and gratification, generating an intensified experience of well-being.

Between neurons, there is a space called a synapse. This is where dopamine molecules are released from the starting neuron and bind to receptors on the next neuron. Thus, when the dopamine returns to the starting neuron through the transporters, the cocaine reads to them, stimulating the reabsorption of the dopamine, generating an increase in concentration and an intense sensation of euphoria and pleasure.

By a similar mechanism, cocaine can also alter the concentration of serotonin and norepinephrine. The serotonin it is a neurotransmitter associated with feelings of happiness, security, and self-worth that is normally released after strenuous physical activity or when successfully completing a difficult challenge. There norepinephrineon the other hand, is a neurotransmitter that we produce in dangerous situations that helps us react quickly without hesitation.

The combined effect of an increase in these three neurotransmitters creates a synergy of pleasure, euphoria and well-being, almost therefore as if we were faced with a sort of generated sensation of “Chemical Happiness”.

What happens if you drink alcohol

All very clear, then, but what exactly happens when the intake of cocaine is combined with that of alcohol? Many people ask, but perhaps few are able to give themselves an answer. Here’s everything you need to know.

This is the only case in which a new psychoactive substance (cocaethylene) is formed directly inside our body through a chemical reaction between cocaine and ethyl alcohol.

Cocaethylene can have very intense and more potent effects on the brain than cocaine, primarily on the serotonin transporter. It can make us feel high, euphoric, increase libido and improve mood, making it easier to absorb cocaine. In fact, cocaethylene is broken down more slowly in the body than cocaine, thus prolonging the psychoactive effect by 20%.

It would therefore almost seem that cocaine has exclusively positive aspects, but we are well aware that in reality this entails numerous harmful effects on the organism.

Damage associated with its use

At this point, the question arises: what are the direct causes of cocaine use? Many imagine it, but we confirm that some consequences are mostly disastrous.

First, the substance often causes tachycardia which, if subjected to excessive stress, increase the risk of damage to the heart muscle and the development of potentially dangerous arrhythmias. Also, by entering the Blood flow, cocaine acts as a stimulant that causes several unwanted physical effects, including vasoconstriction; therefore, the blood flow to the various organs – including the heart – is reduced, thus increasing the risk of stroke, heart attack and other cardiovascular complications.

Another common effect of cocaine is the pupil dilationnote eat midriasi.

In the respiratory system, the continued use of cocaine can damage the lungs and compromise their function. Also, when cocaine is snorted for a long time, the cartilage that separates the two nostrils is damaged, which may even lead to perforation of the nasal septum.

Even the digestive system could suffer damage: gastrointestinal complications that would significantly compromise liver health.

Dal psychological point of view, cocaine addiction can lead to a number of real risks to psychological health. The most common are anxiety, depression and paranoia but, in some cases, prolonged use can trigger psychotic symptoms, such as hallucinations and delusions.

What makes this substance so dangerous is its ability to create dependence quickly and intensely. Over time, the high production of dopamine, serotonin and norepinephrine profoundly alters the chemical balance of our brain, leading to the deactivation of some receptors. Thus, it becomes increasingly difficult to experience pleasure and gratification, and the consumer is driven to progressively increase the doses to obtain the same gratifying effect.

This can inevitably lead to a dangerous risk of overdose with devastating consequences. A’overdosecauses an extreme increase of norepinephrine in the body which, in turn, can cause a dramatic increase in blood pressure and heart rate, endangering the person’s life with the risk of fatal heart attacks.