Cocaine trafficking from Holland dismantled: 8 arrested, 48 under investigation

Florence, April 21, 2023 – Its base of operations was the hoarse he (Santa Croce sull’Arno and Massa e Cozzile) the gang of drug traffickers dismantled by the mobile squad of the Bologna Police Headquarters, coordinated by the Bologna DDA and Firenze.

An order has been executed pre-trial detention in prison against eight people Italian and Albanian, accused of association aimed at drug trafficking. There are a total of 48 suspects and the activity concerned a group made up of Albanians headed by two brothers and a compatriot, residing in Santa Croce on the Arno (Pisa) and others Massa and Cozzile (Pistoia), believed capable of procuring considerable quantities of cocaine, in the order of 10 kilograms per trip (on average two-three per month) in Holland, at a price of 24-30,000 euros per kilo, depending on the degree of purity of the chosen cocaine, then marketed with a markup of between 3,000 and 10,000 euros per kilo. The drug, once purchased in Holland, was transported to Italy by collaborators and kept in houses far from the places where the leaders of the organization lived.

The investigation identified who identified the logistical bases, who found the cars to be used for transport, with false bottoms, and who was in charge of the transfer of the drugs to Italy, in particular two other Albanian brothers, who distributed in central-northern Italy. The leaders of the group also had relations with two offenders from Salerno, belonging to two distinct criminal organizations of the Camorra type, supplied with cocaine which was then resold by the Italians in the provinces of Salerno and Avellino. Following the movements of the suspects, it was possible to proceed with the arrest of a man and woman who on 23 June 2017 were stopped in Lonigo (Vicenza) with 2.5 kg of cocaine and 70,000 euros in cash. Later a logistic base was found in Verona.