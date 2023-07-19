Cochlear Implant: New Children’s Rehab | News.at

Together with the Kepler University Hospital, the children and youth rehabilitation center kokon in Rohrbach-Berg therefore developed a rehabilitation focus for young people with cochlear implants. The newly developed rehabilitation lasts four weeks.

During this time, the experts support the young people with targeted listening training and audio-verbal therapy in their hearing and speaking skills and accompany them on their way to a life full of new impressions. “We know that more intensive training improves the handling of the implant in adults. We have the hypothesis that the program has an even stronger effect on children because they learn faster,” says ENT primary Paul Zwittag from the Kepler University Hospital in Linz .

