The Ministry of Health has released a new food recall regarding a cocktail brand due to an undeclared allergen.

The official website of the Ministry of Health has announced a new one food recall, this time concerning the field of ready-made cocktails. To go against the hectic life of people, more and more young realities are born with original ideas and one of these is precisely to send home their favorite cocktail to be enjoyed as an aperitif or, simply, in company. Here is in detail the reason for the food recall.

Food recall: cocktail ready to be withdrawn for undeclared allergen

The affected product of the food recall is the “mai tai cocktail” produced by Nio Cocktails of Niococktails srl. The headquarters of the plant where the error was reported is located in via Castellazzo 1 / A, Cambiago, Milan, 20040. Production batch and expiry date are not identified, but the volume unit concerned is 100 ml. The reason for the food recall concerns an allergen not declared on the label.

In fact, inside the “mai tai cocktail” was found presence of almonds, a widespread allergen among the population. The Ministry of Health warns consumers that those in possession of this product must bring it back to the point of sale in order to be refunded or exchanged for another product. The recall was in fact arranged to protect those people who are allergic to almonds. For those who are not allergic to this food, it does not pose any health risk.

Allergy to almonds, symptoms

L’allergy to almonds tends to be one of the most common and most serious, causing reactions that are dangerous to health and can sometimes be fatal. People with this allergy also often suffer from reactions triggered by different types of nuts, even if they do not come from closely related plant species. Each person’s immune system is different, and almond allergy can cause different signs and symptoms, ranging from mild to severe. Mild allergic symptoms that may occur before a severe allergic reaction include: