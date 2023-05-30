Cocoa powder, between mineral oils and heavy metals it is better to avoid it. One of the worst is from a famous brand

Storm on cocoa powder for children and one of the worst brands is the one that never fails on our tables.

A new test on cocoa powder arrives and it is destined to make people discuss why this substance is so loved by young and old in reality hides many pitfalls. The Öko-Test magazine which carries out this analysis has found not only too much sugar which is an enemy of our diet, but even traces of contaminants such as cadmium and unhealthy mineral oils.

Unfortunately, three of the worst brands include one of the most loved and consumed products especially by children and let’s see why there is no shortage of disappointment among consumer associations. The German magazine Öko-Test is famous for analyzing the quality of products. This magazine cyclically examines consumer products to find out if the quality that consumers expect is then confirmed by the facts or not. This time we’re talking about the cocoa powder that mothers and fathers dissolve in their children’s milk to make it tastier.

16 powders analysed

The magazine even analyzed 16 cocoa powders of which seven are organic. The GreenMe site reports the news. Parents need to get their children to drink milk in the morning. Milk helps to develop bones and grow healthy but not everyone likes it. Consequently it is absolutely normal for parents to dissolve some cocoa powder to make it tastier and to make it drinkable to children with greater pleasure.

The magazine’s lab analyzed it well 16 powders specifically aimed at children. This makes what has been discovered even more serious. Each cocoa powder was analyzed for sugar and fat content, presence of mineral oils, contamination with germs, salmonella and moldpresence of cadmium, actual cocoa powder content, presence of methylxanthine, etc.

Labels and respect for the environment

Even product labels have been examined because a possible lack of communication of nutritional values, of nutriscore indications, could be problematic. Cocoa lately is on the dock because it is a talked about and controversial raw material.

To make cocoa so loved by adults and children workers are exploited and the environment is devastated. The German magazine asked producers for a whole series of information regarding the transparency of their supply chain and certifications on the payment of minimum wages, etc.

Hunger wages and exploitation

It was also asked whether the company ensures that basic human rights are respected in the supply chain that it brings from cocoa plantations to children’s tables. Indeed numerous reports have underlined that child labor is often involved in the production of cocoa. The environmental aspects have also been thoroughly examined. But let’s see what has been discovered. The new test unfortunately confirms what the magazine had already highlighted in the past. Cocoa powder may contain traces of mineral oils such as MOSH and cadmium.

Let’s talk about dangerous substances because MOSHs accumulate in the liver and in human adipose tissue and we find them in as many as 7 cocoa powders examined. Cadmium instead it is contained in five powders and accumulates in the kidneys and liver and these organs are damaged for a long time by this substance.

Sugar is the protagonist and cocoa latita

Even with regard to sugar, its presence is excessive in ten drinks out of 16, or better to say, the data is really alarming because 10 drinks out of 16 contain more than 80% sugar. As the magazine points out, the main ingredient of cocoa powders is actually sugar and not cocoa as the advertising would suggest.

With just one serving of some of the cocoa powders examined, children are already consuming more than the WHO recommended sugar throughout the day. But the most dramatic thing is the condition of the workers. Workers today are exploited all over the world and concepts like minimum wage and basic income seem like ghosts. Just the cultivation of cocoa remains one of the most problematic areas. In this sector the violation of human rights is serious and these crops take place in the countries of the South of the world where the supply chain is not always transparent.

The well-known brand comes out badly

Starvation wages for workers and child labor are unfortunately more the rule than the exception. The minimum wage for these workers very often it is absolutely non-existent. Another controversial chapter is that of toxic pesticides which harm both farmers and the environment. No particularly recommended products emerge from this test and this is rather disheartening because basically hardly anyone gets a sufficient evaluation.

To have a valid or sufficient degree of satisfaction we have Lidl’s Goody Cao which, however, is probably not the same as that sold in Italy and other products that are difficult to find in our country. Unfortunately, according to the GreenMe website, the worst cocoa is confirmed by Nesquik together with Kaba. In general, however, it must be said that practically all the products tested proved to be disappointing and this is certainly not good news for parents.

