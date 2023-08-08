Coconut: properties and calories of the beach snack

It is the most famous “pazzafame” on the beach, to be purchased directly from street vendors who enhance its qualities with rhymes and stadium chants. Inside a nut of coconut a thousand virtues are hidden, thanks to which this exotic fruit represents a real ally of well-being.

Fresh coconut: properties and benefits

What are the nutritional values ​​of fresh coconut? Contains a good amount of water, around 51%. Despite a moderate percentage of sugars (4.4%), it has a very high fat content, despite being a fruit: 35% almost completely saturated. In particular, coconut is rich in lauric acidwhich is a saturated fatty acid capable of raise total cholesterol levels, especially raising those of HDL. For this reason it has a protective effect on cardiovascular risk. It also contains many calories, i.e. 358 kcal per 100 grams of product, making it one of the most energetic fresh fruits.

It has a large amount of potassium e magnesium: this is certainly its greatest advantage. For this reason it is a lot useful when there is a drop in performance or tirednessbecause it dispenses these precious minerals in a natural way.

Dehydrated coconut

What are the differences between fresh coconut and desiccated coconut? In the latter, water is present only in traces, about 2%, but the amount of fat increases significantly, going over 65%. That’s why even the calories rise to 600 kcal per 100 grams of product. Nutritionally, desiccated coconut is a bit like dried fruit. The advantages are that it contains more potassium and magnesium than the fresh product and it is interesting share of iron which goes from 2 to almost 4 milligrams per 100g. It’s great for those who practice sportsbut not for those who have problems with being overweight».

Coconut milk

Coconut milk is made from the pulp, which is blended and made into a liquid form. The fat percentage is very high, around 35%, and a glass of coconut milk provides about 250 kcal. Therefore, compared with cow’s milk (a glass provides 50 kcal if the cow’s milk is partially skimmed and 90 if it is whole) it is much more energetic. Of course it is an alternative if you suffer from lactose intolerance, but it should be consumed sparingly and be careful if you are overweight.

Coconut water

Coconut water is very good, refreshing, invigorating and contains few calories. In Italy it is not consumed much, because the fruit is already sliced ​​but in reality it has great advantages: low fat and excellent quantities of potassium and magnesium. Some cytokines present in coconut water have been shown to possess anti-aging, anticancer and antithrombotic properties.

On the contrary, attention must be paid tococonut oil, which has around 87% saturated fat. Palm oil contains 47%, butter 49%. Coconut oil is often contained in packaged ice creams and other confectionery products, which should therefore be consumed once in a while and in any case it is always better to prefer fresh or artisanal products. In the cosmetic field, however, coconut oil is a excellent emollient.

storage

Being rich in fats, coconut is more prone to rancidity at high temperatures, so you need to pay attention to when you consume it. It is smelly and may taste different than well-preserved. Furthermore, if the coconut peel is not intact and has micro-fractures, there is the danger of parasite contamination.

