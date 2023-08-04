Codacons, waiting for the intervention of Ivass after the victory on the policies for doctors

After accepting the complaint presented by Codacons, in 2015, prohibiting the company “Assicuratrice Milanese spa” from marketing a policy reserved for doctors, relating to civil liability for white coats, IVASS receives a new communication from the consumer association. The story is well known: Codacons disputed some unfair clauses included in the policy signed with the doctors some time ago. Specifically, the company envisaged the cancellation of the policy in the event that the policyholder had not disclosed the existence of perceptions, news or knowledge of any previous responsibilities. It is evident that, given the impossibility of providing similar declarations due to the high number of cases handled over time by a professional, the insurance company could make use of this clause to demonstrate always and in any case the existence of reticent behavior on the part of the ‘insured. Not only. Through a convoluted and non-transparent language, a clause envisaged the intervention of the company only in the event of reaching the ceiling insured by the hospital structure, or in the event of bankruptcy of the Structure; therefore, since the bankruptcy of a hospital was considered very unlikely, the insurance policy basically did not give any coverage to doctors.

Appeal accepted on May 29, the new intervention

With a provision dated 29 May, IVASS accepted the Codacons complaint, temporarily prohibiting the company from marketing the product “Professional Civil Liability for Doctors” “taking into account the critical issues that emerged with regard to the offer and the execution of the related contracts” , and at the same time placed the “prohibition of automatic renewal for existing contracts relating to the policy, which contain tacit extension clauses, subject to the formulation of a specific cancellation in compliance with the contractual terms” and “the promotion of maximum publicity of this provision , also through publication on the company’s website”. Now – explains the association – the compensation front is opening. All the doctors who have taken out this policy can now start the necessary legal procedures to obtain the return of the money paid to the company “Assicuratrice Milanese spa” Stalemate, the pressing of Codacons At the moment, however, there is no news regarding an issue particularly intricate. Last July 25, here is a new note from Codacons: “To the Milanese Insurance Company to correctly fulfill the contractual obligations with its policyholders and therefore keep them harmless from any sentences received and, pursuant to Article 1917 of the Civil Code, provide for the immediate and direct payment of the amounts owed by the insured party to injured third parties when the latter makes an explicit request to the insurance company”. After the success of 2015, with the adaptation of the insurance company to the legislation, today the Codacons tries again to request the application of the art. 1917.