Coding and robotics in the new appointment with the Science Gym
by admin
Coding and educational robotics for schools in the new appointment with the Science Gym.
On Saturday 3 December, exceptionally, the meeting for the review “Saturday with us at the Science Gym” will be held in the classrooms of the former Salesians, within the “After – Digital Days” event. The meeting with the Science Gym is scheduled for 4.30 pm, free admission, but reservations are required on the dedicated “After DIGITAL DAYS” site, in the event sector, or on 3392245684.

The meeting, entitled “Coding and educational robotics for school and beyond…” is curated by Fabiana Dalmonte, Tiziana Franzoni and Luciano Piazza.

“At the basis of educational robotics lies the link between play and learning, play as an engine of curiosity and discovery to arouse interest in children and actively involve them in learning processes.
This experiential laboratory allows children and young people to familiarize themselves with the world of coding and robotics through experimentation and play.
It is a STEM activity aimed at solving an authentic task through the programming of educational robots: Pro Bot and Sphero Bolt”

