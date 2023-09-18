Codivilla spring: What is it for and which model to choose

Have you ever heard of the “Codivilla Spring”? Whether it’s the next device you’ll have to wear, or simply a name you’ve heard around, in this article we’ll dispel all your doubts.

The Codivilla Spring is first and foremost an orthopedic device, prescribed to correct various pathologies related to the musculoskeletal system. This instrument takes its name from a true orthopedic pioneer, Dr. Alessandro Codivilla (1861-1912): therefore it is a product completely made in Italyat least in its roots.

The pathological conditions linked to the use of the Codivilla Spring are varied: they range from congenital and post-traumatic deformities, spasticity and difference in the length of the lower limbs. Obtaining this device is not very complex: just a simple search on Amazon is enough to find a vast choice. The price is usually between 40 and 50 euros. Be careful, however, proceed with the purchase of this product in an informed manner and only after a consultation with a specialized orthopedic surgeon. But let’s now analyze together what the various pathologies related to the use of this very effective product may be!

Pathologies linked to the Codivilla Spring

This orthopedic ankle brace is prescribed for the correction of various pathologies. As we have already mentioned, this device is used for the treatment of Muscle Spasticity: it is a condition characterized by an increase in muscle tone, resulting in excessive muscle contracture. This is often a neurological problem, often associated with lesions or dysfunctions of the brain or spinal cord. These conditions are therefore very serious and must be treated with the utmost seriousness and attention, religiously following the instructions of your doctor.

Pathologies related to Codivilla Spring – TantaSalute.it

Among other very serious pathologies, in addition to post-traumatic conditions, we have difference in length of the lower limbs. This difference can be found in the muscle, back or foot, leading to an asymmetrical posture when the hips are aligned. When the dysmetria is related to the foot, Codivilla Spring can be prescribed for its treatment. Most people experience discrepancy of less than 1cm, which is within normal body asymmetry. The causes of discrepancy can be varied and their identification should be left to a specialized professional. Typically, these include birth defects, infections, neurological conditions such as cerebral palsy, trauma, tumors, and muscle diseases. It is essential to carefully evaluate the individual situation to determine the origin and extent of the discrepancy, in order to plan an appropriate treatment.

Another very common condition is that of the Equine Foot. Clubfoot with abnormal position is a foot deformity that causes the individual to walk “on tiptoe”. The support of the sole of the foot is almost absent. The body’s support area is very small and consequently balance is extremely precarious. The affected limb appears longer than the other due to the elevation of the heel. This is a disabling condition, which negatively impacts everyday life and can have a wide impact, creating problems beyond the affected foot and ankle. The diagnosis is rather simple and immediate, with the deformities and consequent alterations very often sufficiently evident, facilitating the recognition of this condition. Among the most widespread treatments, also the Codivilla brace.

How do you wear the Codivilla Molla?

In some rather rare cases, a surgical process is also required. In these extreme cases the device will remain fixed to the bone for a specific period based on the patient’s condition and the treatment plan established by the surgeon. However, in most cases it is simply an orthopedic device that is worn like any brace. Generally, the Codivilla Spring it is worn by inserting it from the tip of the foot, similar to a rigid sock, which must be positioned under the arch of the foot. The calf and heel are carefully supported and wrapped by special shapes. The benefits brought to the patient by the Codivilla spring derive from its structure: regular use allows the foot to correct its posture, improving the biomechanical structure which is otherwise corrupted by the patient’s pathological picture.

In this video, you can see how to wear this device correctly. Although this brace was invented many years ago, it is still considered today (in its most modern versions a truly fundamental resource for the treatment of certain pathologies.

The figure of Alessandro Codivilla

Codivilla, the father of this guardian, is a figure unanimously recognized as central in the history of Orthopaedics. Among the reasons, certainly having brought the “Rizzoli” Orthopedic Institute of Bologna to world fame as a reference center in its specialty, as well as for its important research and inventions in what was then still a new branch of medicine and Surgery. In fact, he is considered the father of Orthopedics in Italy and many of his operations are still performed in operating rooms in Italy and around the world. Alessandro Codivilla remained at the Rizzoli Institute until 1912, when he was killed at the age of just 51 by an illness that had gripped him from a young age. However, his figure is still passed down through his inventions that will live forever, much more than his young life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

