The medical department of the Codogno hospital is full. And in the emergency room there are those who have been waiting for a bed on the ward for 3-4 days, while someone is admitted to surgery, although they should go to medicine. On Monday there were six “support” patients (as they say in technical jargon) in surgery, but the operators assure that even higher numbers have been reached. «It has always happened that one went “in support” to surgery, for the simple fact that major operations are not performed in Codogno, so one was discharged from surgery immediately, in 1-2 days – explain the doctors -. In medicine, on the other hand, hospitalization is longer, you can stay hospitalized for three weeks, a month, and it’s always full”. The problem, however, is another. Better, it’s two more. «Once we went “in support” in emergencies, it happened for 1-2 patients at the most – the insiders continue -. Today’s numbers, 6-8 patients who should be hospitalized in medicine and instead are placed in surgery, are very high”. In any case, the sick are followed up by the medical staff. Therefore adequate care is ensured. But the flaw remains. The second problem is always the same. The shortage of staff. Among the nurses there are those who worked 100, 200, 300 hours of overtime last year. And who has 60 days arrears of holidays and more. Conditions that cause many to be exhausted. “There is no respite. They are exploding» denounces Fisi secretary Gianfranco Bignamini. In this regard, a meeting will be held this morning in the hospital between the nurses and the company manager to find a solution. At the end of December, the trade unionist had called a state of agitation, issuing an ultimatum to the Lodi Asst to change the shift by 10 January. After that the staff would refuse to work any more overtime. «The population is aging and it is evident that the needs of the territory are greater than the number of medical beds – observes Bignamini -. For this reason, instead of opening the oncology in Codogno, it would be better to develop a geriatric medicine that lightens the “standard” medicine”.