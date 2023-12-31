Cofepris Issues Health Alert for Illegal Insecticide: Nebulix poses risk to health and environment

Cofepris Issues Health Alert for Illegal Insecticide

The Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) has issued a health alert regarding an illegal insecticide being sold on the internet. The product, known as Nebulix, does not have the proper registration and poses a health risk, according to the health authority.

Nebulix is marketed on the website fumigafacil.com and does not comply with the necessary characteristics on the label, as it does not include the name of the manufacturer and refers to the health registration of another product. Cofepris has expressed concerns about the unknown manufacturing conditions, substances, and raw materials used in Nebulix, highlighting the potential risks to both health and the environment.

The health authority has warned that Nebulix could cause poisoning and advised immediate medical attention in such cases. Symptoms of pesticide poisoning include tearing, blurred vision, salivation, sweating, coughing, vomiting, as well as frequent bowel movements and urination. Decreased blood pressure and heart rate are also possible signs of poisoning.

Cofepris has urged the public not to purchase Nebulix and to report any physical or online point of sale of the illegal insecticide. Complaints can be filed online, with personal information treated as confidential and protected by the Federal Law of Transparency and Access to Information.

Suppliers who have Nebulix in their warehouses are required to immobilize the product and notify the health authority for its removal. The health authority has previously identified other products aimed at eliminating pests and secured a significant amount of illegal products for domestic use that were actually intended for agricultural and industrial purposes.

Additionally, in February of this year, the agency announced the dismissal of 11 officials who leaked information to private companies about pesticides, emphasizing the seriousness with which they take the issue of illegal and unsafe products.

The public is urged to be cautious and report any suspicious products to ensure the safety and well-being of the population.

