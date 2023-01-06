Check your blood pressure, following the treatments your doctor prescribes. In addition to reducing the risk of heart attacks, strokes and chronic kidney diseases, just to cite a few examples of the burden on the body of uncontrolled hypertension, you can also consume a good espresso in complete peace of mind. Those suffering from serious hypertension, with values ​​exceeding 160 of systolic and 100 of diastolic, would in fact see the risk of death from cardiovascular diseases double compared to those who do not start the day with the “tazzulella”.

Tazzulella which, if taken on its own in the morning upon waking, would in any case not be associated with any danger, regardless of the level of pressure.

To put a stop to espresso lovers, but above all to remember that high blood pressure must be kept under control and reduced, is a research conducted on just under 19,000 men and women in Japan. The study appeared on the Journal of the American Heart Associationand was conducted by a team coordinated by Hiroyasu Isoof the Center for Global Health and Medicine in Tokyo, as well as professor emeritus at Osaka University.

When it comes to severe hypertension

The study examined in particular subjects with severe hypertension out of a population of just under 20,000 people, mostly women, gathered as part of the Japan Collaborative Cohort Study for Evaluation of Cancer Risk. Monitoring of participants divided into five groups based on blood pressure: in the first the blood pressure was normal, in the second there was pre-hypertension with a maximum within 140 millimeters of mercury, in the third grade 1 hypertension with values ​​between 140-159 /90-99 millimeters of mercury. In the fourth and fifth group, those considered in the analysis, we considered grade 2 hypertension (160-179/100-109 millimeters of mercury); and grade 3 (above 180/110).

In this study blood pressure measurements in grades 2 and 3 were considered severe hypertension. It must be said, in fairness, that the consumption of coffee and tea was self-reported by the participants and the blood pressure measurement was carried out only once, with evident possible shortcomings in terms of variations over time.

Better not to exceed one cup a day

At the end of the study, 842 deaths from cardiovascular causes were documented. The data analysis, eliminating the impact of other cardiovascular risk factors, showed that the consumption of two or more cups of coffee a day is associated with a double risk of death from cardiovascular disease in people whose blood pressure was equal to or greater than 160/100 millimeters of mercury, compared to those who did not consume coffee.

On the other hand, compared to those who didn’t drink coffee, drinking one cup a day was not associated with an increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease regardless of blood pressure levels.

But there is another fact that makes those in need of a “boost” reflect: The consumption of green tea was not associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease mortality in hypertensives at any level. According to Iso, “this is the first study to find an association between drinking two or more cups of coffee per day and cardiovascular disease mortality among people with severe hypertension.”

In general, coffee protects

The study, it must be said, examines a very specific population. And it certainly underlines once more how it is necessary to contrast hypertension with adequate treatments, to bring the values ​​to more acceptable levels. In this sense, it must be said that several studies not only absolve coffee but have even pointed out a protective action.

For example, there is research showing that drinking coffee regularly can reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes or even promote well-being in those who have had a heart attack, albeit in very small doses.

The Japanese research, therefore, is above all an invitation to caution and to optimal blood pressure control. Iso points to this: “Since people with severe hypertension are more susceptible to the effects of caffeine, the effects may exceed its protective effects.”