Coffee can help fight against these diseases: Science says so

Coffee could help fight two degenerative diseases. The discovery of a new study.

After water and tea, the most consumed drink in the world is coffee. Some will claim it is the most popular ‘drug’ on Earth, claiming it is addictive. Others will sing the praises of its comforting fragrance and energetic virtues. But whatever your relationship to coffee, there’s a new study to take note of.

coffee

Will your morning espresso save your life? It is still too early to tell, but a new study, published in the scientific journal Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistryhas just revealed an interesting detail.

If science is still struggling to accurately determine the origin of Alzheimer’s diseasedoubts focus on a potential culprit: the Protein Price. As stated in a statement from Eureka Alert:

“In healthy people, tau proteins help stabilize brain structures, but when certain diseases develop, the proteins can clump into fibrils.” When these fibrils accumulate, they can cause neurological damage and be the cause of the various symptoms of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Coffee against cognitive decline

But what does this have to do with coffee? During their work, the researchers noticed that the different substances contained in the espresso have the ability to slow down the accumulation of Tau fibrils.

Is coffee the key to the fight against Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s? What the press release reads:

“Although more research is needed, the team says their preliminary in vitro results could pave the way for the discovery or design of other bioactive compounds against neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease.”

Read also: The effects of morning coffee are not (only) due to caffeine: the discovery of Science

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

