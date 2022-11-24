For many, the cup of coffee is a truly indispensable ritual. However, in order to avoid serious health risks, it would be ideal to limit the amount of caffeine consumed throughout the day.

A recent survey on coffee consumption revealed that over 9 million cups of coffee are consumed in our country every day. In other words, each of us drinks at least one espresso a day on average. After all, it is a truly delicious drink and which, if consumed in the right quantities, is quite beneficial for our body. However, according to a major published study sull’American Journal of Clinical Nutritionit would be advisable to limit the daily consumption of coffee.

Caffeine brings incredible benefits to our body. Notably, the drink has often been associated with increases in energy levels and metabolic rate. Furthermore, caffeine would contribute to a decrease in the risk of depressive states and would be effective in counteracting type 2 diabetes.

It has been scientifically proven that drinking coffee can also positively influence a man’s longevity, as it seems that caffeine significantly reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease. However, it is strongly recommended not to exceed 3 espressos per day. Otherwise, coffee can become the number one enemy of our body.

Drinking six or more cups of espresso every day puts the body under severe stress, increasing the risk of heart disease. This is what emerges from one study conducted by researchers at the University of South Australia.

Coffee: how many espressos can you drink every day? I study

In short, if taken in moderate quantities (three to four cups a day), coffee is safe for the majority of adults and the benefits far outweigh the risks to our health. The situation changes if higher quantities are taken. In light of all this, the study conducted by researchers at the University of South Australia is interesting.

The scholars examined the medical records of almost 350,000 subjects aged between 37 and 73 years. According to the data that emerged, people who drank six or more cups of coffee were more likely (about 22%) to develop cardiovascular disease, regardless of genetic discourse.

In short, the debate on the benefits and contraindications of coffee seems to have reached a point. The caffeine in an espresso can offer great benefits to our body, provided we do not consume too much. Exceeding it can be a problem, because in that case, the contraindications would obscure the benefits.