All over the world, every day, they almost wear out 3 billion cups of coffee. In Italy it represents a daily ritual, both for the charge of breakfast and as a moment of pause and socialization during the day. However, its intake is not always recommended. Indeed, in certain cases it is better to stop taking it.

A good habit is in fact to check the compatibility of coffee with the drugs you are taking:caffeine intakein fact, it risks affect how medicines work and, in some cases, it risks having very negative effects on our health.

In fact, caffeine it amplifies the effects of some drugs while completely inhibiting the functioning of othersmaking their intake completely useless, when not expressly harmful to the body and to human health in general.

If, for example, you are taking gods thyroid medications, before having a coffee or any other food it is best to wait at least 30 minutes. Only in this way will your body be able to absorb them without negative effects.

Drugs inhibited by caffeine are those forosteoporosis and those for the gastric refluxin addition to those for the high pressure. In these cases, coffee is to be completely abolished: the risk is that of side effects or, in fact, of putting a stop to the very functioning of medicines. The reason lies essentially in the powerful action of caffeine, able to counteract the active ingredients of the drugs themselves, sometimes bypassing them completely and creating effects opposite to those desired.

If you are taking instead medications for attention deficit or to fight the flu (or anyway anti-inflammatories), it is better not to combine them with coffee. The exciting power of caffeine is indeed likely to act on the nervous systemcausing nervousness, agitation and sleep disturbances. Effects, the latter, also caused by the abuse of coffee without the combination with drugs.