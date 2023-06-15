Home » Coffee in the morning, a sacred ritual but can cause problems
Coffee in the morning, a sacred ritual but can cause problems

Coffee in the morning, a sacred ritual but can cause problems

Drinking coffee in the morning is certainly a pleasure, this drink gives you the right boost, however it can also lead to problems.

Getting out of bed and drinking a good cup of coffee is one of life’s great pleasures. This simple gesture is now part of our daily life, and it is almost impossible to give it up. In Italy, then, coffee is the national drink, loved by all, synonymous with taste, intense aroma, energy to face the day. However, there are some things to know before drinking it.

As we wrote some time ago, doctors warn about possible problems that coffee can cause to the detriment of our body, especially if taken on an empty stomachas soon as you wake up. According to recent research, in fact, it is better to consume coffee in the late morning, then postpone the ritual for a few hours. It’s a matter of health, but why?

Health question, what problems can arise with the consumption of coffee in the morning

Consuming coffee on an empty stomach is never ideal. This entails various problems, such as heartburn, acidity and dry mouth. For this reason, doctors always recommend changing your routine before drinking coffee. It’s not about absolute upheavals, but about small precautions to pay attention to every day.

For example, never drink coffee on an empty stomachrather you must have a hearty and healthy breakfast first, to avoid raise acid levels in the stomach and esophagus, responsible for gastric reflux. Especially reflux sufferers should avoid coffee on an empty stomach. Who we provide any tips to deal with it.

Also, when we get up, our body is dehydrated from the hours of sleep, therefore, the first thing to do is drink a nice glass of water. About that, drink lemon water, as many do, is it a good idea or is it a false myth? It depends, let’s talk about it this article.

Drinking water as soon as you get up means stimulate the metabolism, reactivate it, also favoring the digestive process. It is essential to drink water before drinking coffee. Also, a good habit is to get some light exercise before breakfast, the benefits are many and you lose weight sooner, as we write in this article. Of course, not everyone has the desire or time to train early in the morning, but 20 minutes is enough to feel better immediately.

Among other things, exercise regulates serotonin levels, giving energy to the body, so it replaces the reaction of caffeine. And then, you have to brush your teethbut when to do it? Before or after breakfast? We’ll talk about it Who. In short, drinking coffee as soon as you wake up is never the best solution for our body, better to delay this sacred ritual, perhaps until mid-morning.

