A coffee in the morning is part of the daily routine for many people. There is a lively discussion about whether and to what extent coffee promotes health or even harms it. The study situation on the subject is dense and indicates both health-promoting and harmful effects, with the former predominating. It is now assumed that moderate coffee consumption can generally have a positive effect on well-being.

A new Japanese

Study

now shows that this does not apply to everyone. The researchers explicitly warn against excessive coffee intake in people with high blood pressure. As the scientists write, the caffeinated drink can double the risk of cardiac death from a certain amount. However, high blood pressure patients should not completely omit coffee – up to a certain dose, it can also have a positive effect on heart health.

For high blood pressure: 2 or more cups dangerous

As part of their research, the scientists examined a group of more than 6,570 men and more than 12,000 women between the ages of 40 and 79 over a period of almost 19 years. During the follow-up period, 842 cardiovascular deaths related to cardiovascular disease and hypertension, respectively, were recorded.

The findings of the study are amazing:

Compared to non-drinkers, subjects with hypertension of 160/100 mm/Hg died

two or more cups of coffee a day

soak,

about twice as likely to have heart problems

.

The effect could not be determined in the subjects with normal or slightly elevated blood pressure.

Stayed the subjects with hypertension

a cup a day

g, that didn’t affect up

slightly beneficial to the cardiovascular system

this one out.

The scientists also compared the effect of coffee consumption with the consumption of green tea, with the latter having no negative effects on the mortality of the test subjects. “To the best of our knowledge, this is the first study to find an association between drinking two or more cups of coffee per day and mortality from cardiovascular disease in people with severe hypertension,” study leader Hiroyasu Iso writes in the research report.

For healthy people: 3 to 4 cups a day recommended

“Our results show that people with high blood pressure should avoid drinking excessive amounts of coffee,” Iso concludes. The expert recommends that people with high blood pressure stick to a cup of coffee or switch to green tea altogether.

For everyone else:

Three to four cups

Coffee a day is definitely possible – and even recommended. It not only makes you cheerful and in a good mood, but also reduces the risk of

cardiovascular diseases,

Stroke,

liver cancer,

Parkinson,

Diabetes,

Alzheimer’s and

Depressions.

Symptoms: This is how high blood pressure shows

High blood pressure is a widespread disease that affects up to 30 million people in Germany. If left untreated, high blood pressure can increase the risk of death.

High blood pressure is indicated by various symptoms:

headache in the morning, which decreases when the head is elevated

Dizziness, nausea, ringing in the ears

nosebleeds

exhaustion

insomnia

shortness of breath

visual disturbances

High blood pressure: what values ​​should it be?