breaking latest news – People who consume moderate amounts of coffee seem associated with one increased longevity and a higher life expectancy. This surprising result emerges from a study, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, conducted by scientists from the Baker Heart and Diabetes Research Institute, in Melbourne, Australia.

The team, led by Peter Kistler, considered the health effects of ground, instant and decaffeinated coffee. The researchers looked at the associations between different types of coffee and arrhythmias, cardiovascular problems and deaths. Using data from the British biobank, the authors recruited adults aged 40 to 69, comparing the information collected with data from 449,563 healthy participants.

After completing a questionnaire on their coffee consumption, the volunteers were grouped according to the quantity and type of drink they preferred. Those who ate two to three cups of decaf coffee, experts report, were correlated with a 14 percent lower risk of dying from health problems.

The consumption of ground coffee, on the other hand, was found to reduce the probability of death by 27 percent, while the minor benefit, equal to 11 percent, was found among drinkers of instant preparations.

As for the risk of cardiovascular disease, however, it seemed 6, 20 and 9 percent lower for deca, ground and instant, respectively. “Our work – observes Kistler – shows that coffee is associated with a reduction in the incidence of cardiovascular disease and deaths from other causes. These results suggest that moderate coffee consumption could be good for health. “

“Coffee contains more than 100 biologically active components – concludes the author – the best known is caffeine, but it is likely that the observed beneficial effects are associated with another substance. It will be necessary to further these studies, but our work encourages moderate consumption of coffee “.