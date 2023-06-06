Home » Coffee: it’s the sportsman’s secret weapon, its secret benefits are astounding | Revealed by the dietician
If you are a sportsman, you cannot help but drink coffee and learn about its secret benefits: here they are revealed by the well-known dietician

Coffee originates from Ethiopia and is produced from the roasted and ground beans of the Arabica coffee fruit. For centuries coffee has been consumed only in the Arab world for its stimulating effects, but its diffusion in Europe began in the 17th century. Today coffee has become a real world culture.

In addition, however, to being one of the most consumed drinks in the world, it also helps our body. Able to provide a high energy boost and elevate mood, according to studies and research, it is especially beneficial for all people who practice sports.

What are all the secret benefits of coffee: a scary increase in performance

I active principles present in coffee, such as caffeine and chlorogenic acids, are able to bring various benefits to those who practice sports and exercise.

The effect of the benefits related to coffee has been proven by research and by studies published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise. According to the researchers, taking caffeine before exercising for a short but fairly intense duration can increase the lactate and interleoquine concentration. The release of these two substances helps to improve endurance, speed of movement and muscle strength, as well as helping in various anaerobic and aerobic functions.

How many cups of coffee do you drink a day? – Bioplanet.it

The Consorzio Promozione Caffè enthusiastically welcomes the continuous demonstrations of how coffee can represent for athletes, in addition to a well-deserved moment of conviviality and relaxation, also a winning ally for their performance. This must make us reflect on how much this drink is increasingly fundamental for our culture, daily life and health”. These are the words of Michael Monzinipresident of Coffee Promotion Consortium.

So among the major benefits we can see how coffee is able to increase reflexes and reaction times. Helps to improve overall performance e causes your running speed to increase up to 2% over your own times. Contributes to increase the hydration of our body and in general it intensifies all the positive aspects of training on our body.

In any case it is important not to exceed with the doses of caffeinegiven that over 200-300 mg daily (equal to 2-3 cups) can cause insomnia, irritability, tachycardia and other undesirable effects.


