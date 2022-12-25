Home Health Coffee, Trombetta pods withdrawn due to chemical risk: how to behave
Health

Coffee, Trombetta pods withdrawn due to chemical risk: how to behave

by admin
Coffee, Trombetta pods withdrawn due to chemical risk: how to behave

Lots of pods from three coffee brands have been recalled for “chemical risk” by the Ministry of Health. The provision concerns the ‘l’Espresso arabicà capsules of Trombetta coffee – produced in the Pomezia plant (Rome) – due to the “potential value of ochratoxin beyond the legal limit”.

Lots of pods withdrawn, what to do

The same product ‘Espresso arabicà di Trombetta is also found under the brands ‘Lo zio d’Americà and ‘Cialda Consilià, which have undergone a similar recall. The ministry advises consumers who have purchased products from the indicated batches to bring them back to the point of sale.

Ochratoxin, what it is and where it is found

Ochratoxin, produced by some moulds, can contaminate cereals, coffee, wine and dried fruit and is extremely dangerous for health: it would directly damage the DNA as well as causing kidney cancer. So much so that stringent limits have been imposed directly by the European Union. Ochratoxin also makes the meat of contaminated animals toxic because it accumulates in the tissues.

See also  here are the three most dangerous moments of the day for physical fitness

You may also like

Cycle, when it doesn’t arrive this could be...

Major Hospital of Bologna. Malignant arrhythmia treated with...

Cardiac arrhythmias, what is heart syndrome on vacation

Syncytial virus: how to recognize it and attack...

«Lack of ibuprofen and some antibiotics, a phenomenon...

Carlo Ventura, the cardiologist who wins literary prizes:...

Disabled bonus 2023: from Meloni €30,000 immediately and...

Christmas in the gym for Gioiella Prisma Taranto

More and more Italians choose aesthetic medicine

Novara, Gianluca Gaidano new president of the School...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy