Lots of pods from three coffee brands have been recalled for “chemical risk” by the Ministry of Health. The provision concerns the ‘l’Espresso arabicà capsules of Trombetta coffee – produced in the Pomezia plant (Rome) – due to the “potential value of ochratoxin beyond the legal limit”.

Lots of pods withdrawn, what to do

The same product ‘Espresso arabicà di Trombetta is also found under the brands ‘Lo zio d’Americà and ‘Cialda Consilià, which have undergone a similar recall. The ministry advises consumers who have purchased products from the indicated batches to bring them back to the point of sale.

Ochratoxin, what it is and where it is found

Ochratoxin, produced by some moulds, can contaminate cereals, coffee, wine and dried fruit and is extremely dangerous for health: it would directly damage the DNA as well as causing kidney cancer. So much so that stringent limits have been imposed directly by the European Union. Ochratoxin also makes the meat of contaminated animals toxic because it accumulates in the tissues.