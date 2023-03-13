According to a new study, coffee with milk has an anti-inflammatory effect

A combination of proteins and antioxidants doubles the anti-inflammatory properties of immune cells, according to new work published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.

Antioxidants, known as polyphenols, are present in humans, plants, fruit and vegetables. This group of substances is also used by the food industry to slow down the oxidation and deterioration of food quality, thus avoiding off-flavors and rancidity. Polyphenols are also known to be healthy for humans, as they help reduce oxidative stress in the body that gives rise to inflammation.

Milk and coffee together have good anti-inflammatory power

In the new study, Professor Marianne Nissen Lund of the University of Copenhagen and her colleagues analyzed the behavior of polyphenols when combined with amino acids, the building blocks of proteins.

“In the study we show that when a polyphenol reacts with an amino acid, its inhibitory effect on the inflammation of immune cells is enhanced,” said Professor Nissen Lund.

“Consequently, it is clearly conceivable that this cocktail could also have a beneficial effect on inflammation in humans. Now we will do more research. After that, we hope to receive funding for trials that allow us to study the effect in humans.”

To examine the anti-inflammatory effect of a combination of polyphenols and proteins, the researchers applied artificial inflammation to immune cells. Some cells received various doses of polyphenols that had reacted with an amino acid, while others only received polyphenols in the same doses. A control group received nothing. The authors observed that immune cells treated with the combination of polyphenols and amino acids were twice as effective at fighting inflammation than cells to which the polyphenols alone were added.

***

‘It is interesting to see the anti-inflammatory effect in cell experiments,’ commented Dr Andrew Williams of the University of Copenhagen. “Obviously this only adds to our interest in understanding these health effects in more detail. The next step will therefore be to study the effects in animals.”

Previous studies by scientists have shown that polyphenols bind to proteins in meat products, milk and beer. In another study, they tested whether the molecules also bind in a coffee drink with milk. In fact, i coffee beans they are full of polyphenols, while milk is rich in protein.

“Our result demonstrates that the reaction between polyphenols and proteins also occurs in some of the coffee-milk drinks we studied,” added Professor Nissen Lund. “In fact, the reaction occurs so rapidly that it has been difficult to avoid it in all the foods we have studied so far. Since humans do not absorb many polyphenols, many researchers are studying how to encapsulate polyphenols in protein structures that improve their absorption in the body. This strategy has the added benefit of enhancing the anti-inflammatory effects of the polyphenols.”

