Cognitive behavioral therapy: procedure, exercises, costs

What is cognitive behavioral therapy?

Cognitive behavioral therapy is a form of psychotherapy derived from behavioral therapy. The aim is to deal with current problems and to work on them in the here and now. In contrast z. B. to psychoanalysis, cognitive behavioral therapy deals little with the past.

Behavior therapy is derived from what is known as behaviorism. This theory assumes that all human behavior, including pathological behavior, can be learned and unlearned again.

In the context of cognitive behavioral therapy, on the one hand, unwanted behavior that impairs life should be changed or forgotten – in the case of social phobia, this can be, for example, avoiding social situations (e.g. speaking in front of people, with friends in a restaurant eat).

On the other hand, cognitions should be changed, i.e. the thoughts that are related to the problematic behavior. Using the example of social phobia, people may have the following thoughts: “I’m sure I’ll make a fool of myself when I eat with my friends” or “Other people must think badly of me”. Various exercises are used to work on behaviors and thoughts, a few of which are detailed below ( 1 ).

Where is cognitive behavioral therapy offered?

Cognitive behavioral therapy is offered by some psychotherapists who have completed their training as cognitive behavioral therapists and can be used in therapeutic practices, clinics or rehabilitation clinics. It can take the form of group therapy or individual therapy. On the platform Instahelp find psychotherapists who also offer online therapy.

How does cognitive behavioral therapy work?

In cognitive behavioral therapy, a good relationship between psychotherapist and client is important. It’s not uncommon for the chemistry to be off with the first therapist and it takes a while to find the right therapist.

At the beginning of the cognitive behavioral therapy, the current problem should be discussed. An example of this would be that you feel lonely and isolated because you are afraid of embarrassing yourself in front of other people and therefore avoid social situations. Afterwards, wishes and expectations of the therapy can be expressed. The goals of the treatment are discussed with the therapist. A possible goal could be to be able to leave the house feeling good and without fear and to do more with friends again.

The duration of cognitive behavioral therapy varies from person to person and depends on the problem being worked on. However, it usually takes between 10 and 30 sessions ( 2 ).

What exercises are there in cognitive behavioral therapy?

Depending on the type of mental illness, different exercises and methods are used in cognitive behavioral therapy. Below we present a few of them.

Exposure to fear-inducing situations

Confrontation procedures are used, for example, in the case of obsessive-compulsive disorders, anxiety disorders or addictions. The person concerned should expose themselves to the fear-inducing situation that they normally avoid. Using the example of social phobia, this could be a meal in a restaurant. He should learn in such a way that the expected catastrophe does not occur – i.e. he is not laughed at by others or made a fool of himself.

This exercise can be done either by imagining the situation in your mind under the guidance of the therapist, or by exposing yourself to the situation in real life. The therapist could, for example, meet in a session with the person concerned for dinner in a restaurant. The goal would be to remain in the situation until the fear has at least subsided a little.

Changing thoughts through cognitive restructuring

Cognitive restructuring is the most well-known method in cognitive behavioral therapy to change negative thoughts. It is divided into three steps:

Become aware of negative thoughts: Those affected should use a thought diary to become aware of the thoughts that arise in stressful situations (e.g. in anxiety-provoking situations). Fears in social situations can go hand in hand with thoughts like “I’m definitely doing something wrong” or “I have to do everything perfectly to be a valuable person”. Check if the thoughts are really true: “Is it really true that I have to do everything perfectly?” The person may come to the conclusion that not everything has to be perfect and that it’s okay to make mistakes. Find alternative thoughts: Pleasant thoughts such as “It’s okay if I make a mistake”, “Mistakes are important because you learn from them” should be integrated into everyday life.

Euthymic therapy (“pleasure training”)

Euthymic therapy, also known as “enjoyment training”, is a method in cognitive behavioral therapy that is intended to induce well-being and strengthen positive feelings. It is mainly used for depression, addiction or psychosomatic disorders. One practice that is used is the so-called “raisin practice” − the idea of ​​eating a raisin with all your senses and with mindfulness (you can read the exact process of this practice in our article Mindfulness: The Healing Power of the Moment). But other mindfulness exercises are also part of cognitive behavioral therapy, e.g. B. Just observing thoughts and feelings instead of holding them or pushing them away.

relaxation training

In cognitive behavioral therapy, relaxation methods such as progressive muscle relaxation, autogenic training, yoga or meditation are used. For example, conscious inhaling and exhaling can help with anxiety disorders to consciously calm the body and breathing instead of getting worked up in fear. With the technique of so-called “systematic desensitization”, people affected by a phobia train relaxation techniques and then expose themselves to fear-inducing situations in a relaxed state, e.g. B. Spiders (as described above in the Exposure to Anxiety Provoking Situations section).

Training of social skills

Part of cognitive behavioral therapy can also be training in social skills, e.g. B. with social problems. With the help of role plays, interpersonal situations that cause problems for the person concerned are reenacted and practiced – these can be conversations with the boss, work colleagues, parents or partner. Among other things, the aim is to learn how to express claims, express one’s opinion and stand up for oneself. Communication or problem-solving training can also be part of cognitive behavioral therapy.

When is cognitive behavioral therapy used?

Cognitive behavioral therapy is used for a wide variety of mental illnesses – particularly common for depression, anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders or addictions. Because it is assumed that these disorders in particular are closely associated with negative thought patterns.

This form of therapy is also common in post-traumatic stress disorder. However, as described in our article Treating post-traumatic stress disorder holistically, it is not very effective for this mental illness and is often associated with negative reactions.

Cognitive behavioral therapy is also used for physical illnesses such as asthma, high blood pressure, chronic pain, tinnitus or rheumatism. The aim is to increase the quality of life through new and more positive ways of thinking ( 2 ).

Who bears the cost of cognitive behavioral therapy?

The assumption of costs for cognitive behavioral therapy is regulated differently in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Deutschland

In the case of depression, an anxiety or obsessive-compulsive disorder or an addiction, the statutory health insurance companies in Germany will cover the costs for cognitive behavioral therapy. Even if there is considerable psychological strain due to a chronic illness, cognitive behavioral therapy can be paid for. However, it is possible that you have to wait a few weeks or months for a therapy place or that the health insurance company does not approve the therapy immediately ( 3 ).

Switzerland

In Switzerland, health insurance covers the costs of cognitive behavioral therapy – but only if it has been prescribed by a doctor. Without an order from a doctor, there is the possibility that supplementary insurance will cover a certain proportion of the psychotherapy ( 4 ).

Austria

In Austria there is the possibility of taking advantage of “psychotherapy on sickness certificate” if you have a mental illness – this is a therapy place in which the cognitive behavioral therapy is paid for by the health insurance company. However, these places are associated with long waiting times. If you would like to take advantage of therapy right away, there is the possibility of having at least part of the costs (which you initially have to bear yourself) reimbursed by the health insurance company ( 5 ).

How much of the costs you get reimbursed from the health insurance companies ÖGK (Austrian health insurance company), BVAEB (Versicherungsanstalt public servants, railways and mining = a statutory social insurance institution of Austrian social security) and SVS (Social Insurance Agency for the Self-employed) and who to contact for the respective federal state if you want to take psychotherapy on sick leave, read on here at this link at the Austrian Professional Association for Psychotherapy.