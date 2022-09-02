(ANSA) – ROME, – In Italy it is estimated that 4.2 million people suffer from cognitive decline. About 1.7 million people are affected by dementia, including 600,000 Alzheimer’s patients. In addition, however, there are about 2.5 million elderly people who have seen their cognitive health deteriorate due to the isolation they were forced into during the Covid-19 pandemic. To make the picture of the situation is Senior Italia FederAnziani, in a note announcing the launch of “e-MemoryCare”, the new project designed for these people.

Through a digital platform and four different Apps, “e-MemoryCare” aims to make elderly people perform exercises to train the mind, counteracting the deterioration of cognitive faculties and saving psycho-physical well-being.

The project, sponsored by Senior Italia FederAnziani, was conceived by a student in Psychology, Marianna Messina, and uses a scientific Advisory Board that brings together psychologists, psychiatrists, neurologists, nutritionists, physiatrists, cardiologists, neuro-psychologists and economists.

“Cognitive deficit is one of the great social and health problems linked to old age”, says prof. Francesco Fazio, president of the scientific committee of Senior Italia FederAnziani. “It is estimated that the number of patients throughout the planet will double in 2030 and triple in 2050 with 7.7 million new cases per year”.

“e-MemoryCare consists of a personalized path that takes into account the needs of the individual patient”, explains Marianna Messina. The objective is “to favor the use and maintenance of the cognitive reserve index”. Moreover, through the project, “it will be possible to recover valuable Big Data on cognitive deficit that will be useful for clinical research”.

The project will become operational in October and will be carried out in particular with the collaboration of psychologists. “The training courses for intensive psychologists have already begun with the National Council of the Order of Psychologists”, says Messina.

