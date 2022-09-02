Home Health Cognitive decline for 4.2 million Italians, FederAnziani – Assistance project
Health

Cognitive decline for 4.2 million Italians, FederAnziani – Assistance project

by admin
Cognitive decline for 4.2 million Italians, FederAnziani – Assistance project

(ANSA) – ROME, – In Italy it is estimated that 4.2 million people suffer from cognitive decline. About 1.7 million people are affected by dementia, including 600,000 Alzheimer’s patients. In addition, however, there are about 2.5 million elderly people who have seen their cognitive health deteriorate due to the isolation they were forced into during the Covid-19 pandemic. To make the picture of the situation is Senior Italia FederAnziani, in a note announcing the launch of “e-MemoryCare”, the new project designed for these people.

Through a digital platform and four different Apps, “e-MemoryCare” aims to make elderly people perform exercises to train the mind, counteracting the deterioration of cognitive faculties and saving psycho-physical well-being.

The project, sponsored by Senior Italia FederAnziani, was conceived by a student in Psychology, Marianna Messina, and uses a scientific Advisory Board that brings together psychologists, psychiatrists, neurologists, nutritionists, physiatrists, cardiologists, neuro-psychologists and economists.

“Cognitive deficit is one of the great social and health problems linked to old age”, says prof. Francesco Fazio, president of the scientific committee of Senior Italia FederAnziani. “It is estimated that the number of patients throughout the planet will double in 2030 and triple in 2050 with 7.7 million new cases per year”.

“e-MemoryCare consists of a personalized path that takes into account the needs of the individual patient”, explains Marianna Messina. The objective is “to favor the use and maintenance of the cognitive reserve index”. Moreover, through the project, “it will be possible to recover valuable Big Data on cognitive deficit that will be useful for clinical research”.

See also  Half naked in the gym in Pegognaga, the Tso takes. The minority: "Very serious facts"

The project will become operational in October and will be carried out in particular with the collaboration of psychologists. “The training courses for intensive psychologists have already begun with the National Council of the Order of Psychologists”, says Messina.
(ANSA).

You may also like

“RPG Developer Bakin” Steam Early Access Built-in 3D...

Let’s break the taboos on menstruation, even in...

Green light of the Ema for the new...

Is it healthy to start a vegan diet...

.NET SDK will have built-in support for exporting...

Macular degeneration, first retinal stem cell transplant –...

Guofu Elegy transplanted “Hot-blooded and hard-nosed Guofujun Wai...

Ilary Blasi wants to keep toned muscles and...

after years he decided to do it

Phil Spencer: We’re adding Overwatch, Diablo and Call...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy