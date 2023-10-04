Home » Cognitive decline: three signs to pay attention to to start prevention in time
Cognitive decline: three signs to pay attention to to start prevention in time

The project was presented to the Ministry of Health e-MemoryCare which uses new information and web technologies to combat dementia. Through a digital platform and four different apps, special exercises are created to ‘train’ the brains of people at risk. They are interventions that act on different spheres (mnemonic, cognitive, social, behavioral and relational) with the aim of slowing down the cognitive decline underlying the various forms of dementia. e-MemoryCare provides a user experience tailored to each user.

Claudio Mencaccipresident of the Italian Society of Neuropsycho-Pharmacology, Marianna Messina, Psychologist and creator of the method, e Alessandro Padovani, president of the Italian Neurology Society, explain why it is important to start prevention early.

