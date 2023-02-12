1
- Colapesce and Dimartino win the two critics prizes of Sanremo 2023. The text and the meaning of the song… The print
- Sanremo 2023: the best critics’ awards Esquire Italy
- The last evening of the festival in real time: two prizes for the Sicilians Colapesce and Dimartino Sicily newspaper
- From journalist to spectator: evening at the Ariston for our Roberto Vassallo at the Sanremo Festival 2023 (VIDEO) SavonaNews.it
- Marco Mengoni wins the Sanremo Festival. On the podium Lazza and Mr. Rain. Then Ultimo and Tananai. In Colapesce and Di leggo.it
- See full coverage on Google News