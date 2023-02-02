Cold and frost increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes, according to the advice of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine

Cold is the enemy of our health

We are in the middle of the winter season and the, especially the minimums, reach rather low values. Everything about extreme temperatures, though, just does

In this editorial, in fact, we want to introduce you to some advice on how to defend ourselves from the main effects of the cold. She explained them to us Italian Society of Internal Medicine (SIMI) who highlighted how the general winter causes us humans to serious threats to the cardiovascular system.

Among the main ones risks first of all we find thehypertension. This phenomenon occurs especially in the elderly and translates into a high risk of dehydration. “In addition to reducing the pressure adequately, it is necessary to ensure a good fluid intake. But absolutely not alcohol. The idea that alcohol warms you is a deceptive feeling. In reality, by producing peripheral vasodilation, alcohol favors the dispersion of heat. All the more reason therefore for avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverageswhich never have beneficial effects” explains the president of SIMI, professor George Sesti.

A stroke from a heart attack. The cold increases the incidence of these two super enemies of human health. Several analyzes have in fact shown that it is in the coldest periods of the year that the risk of cardiovascular “accidents” increases in people most at risk. Events that are triggered by a reaction to a change in temperature. “To avoid wasting heat

-continues the expert- the peripheral vessels undergo the phenomenon of vasoconstriction. This, in turn, causes a reduced blood flow to the periphery and a increase in blood pressure. This is why it is often necessary to adjust the dosages upwards in winter antihypertensive therapy

or combine other drugs to keep blood pressure under control”. Pressure changes that predispose to a greater risk of heart attack and stroke.

Another part of the body that is significantly affected by low temperatures is the respiratory tree. “In this season – he says again That’s right– pathologies such as obstructive bronchitis

(COPD) andasma why the passage of cold air along the airways it causes irritation and consequently, cough, increase in catarrhal secretions and difficult and labored breathing. For this reason it is important to avoid leaving the house in the coldest hours, protect your nose and mouth well with a scarf (and a mask, especially when getting on crowded public transport) to warm the air we inhale. In some cases it will also be necessary to evaluate with your doctor whether it is appropriate to add a “puff” of bronchodilator / anti-inflammatory in therapy. However, asthma sufferers should always have a inhaler

in case of emergency”.

Last but not least, we find the role ofphysical activity. It is important to keep the intensity of exercise under control during the cold season. “People with known cardiovascular problems or people at risk (hypertensive, diabetics, overweight people) have to be very careful about don’t overexert yourself outdoorsif the temperatures are cold. In this season, walks in the warm hours and on sunny days are fine, but for everything else, physical exercise should be done indoors: in the gym, in the swimming pool or at home”.