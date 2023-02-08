The changes of climate have led to an increase in extreme events: cold and sudden or, conversely, large rains or storms heat and drought. All of this undoubtedly leads to changes in our lifestyle habits and, moreover, can involve risks for the salute.

Weather, the days of Russian frost are numbered. The climatologist: «The anticyclone returns over the weekend»

The big cold attacks the heart

In one of the latest issues of the journal Circulation, Barrak Alahmad of the Department of Environmental Health of the Harvard School of Public Health in Boston (USA) evaluated the effects of extreme temperatures within the Multi-Country Multi-City Collaborative Network, both hot and cold, on the cardiovascular system.

The study, the largest ever conducted on the relationship of climate on the heart, involved 567 different cities in 27 countries (including Italy) spread across 5 continents between 1979 and 2019.

The analysis evaluated, in over 32 million subjects, both total cardiovascular mortality and that due to causes such as heart failure and arrhythmias. The data analyzed was related to the average temperature values ​​of the various cities, to understand whether the extreme temperatures, relating to both heat and cold, had an effect on cardiovascular risk.

HUMIDITY

The measured temperatures ranged from -30° in Helsinki to +44° in Kuwait City. In the analysis carried out, the action of other factors such as humidity, atmospheric pollution and other causes that could invalidate the data obtained was considered. Warmer days cause 2.2 more deaths for every 1,000 cardiovascular deaths. The colder ones even cause an excess of mortality of 9.1 subjects every 1000. More specifically, on the hottest days, compared to the other days, there is an increase in the risk of mortality between 7% and 10% due to cardiac ischemia or cerebral, and 12% for heart failure. On colder days it is worse.

THE RISKS

The increased risk for cardiac or cerebral ischemia, for example, is 32.5% higher than on days with normal temperatures. There is therefore a clear association between extreme temperatures and cardiovascular risk. After all, similar results had already been published by Sameed Khatana and his collaborators at the Perelman School of Medicine of the Pennsylvania University in Philadelphia who had analyzed the relationship between extreme heat and cardiovascular mortality over a 10-year period. The mean monthly cardiovascular mortality over the 10 years of the study was between 22 and 26 people per 100,000 population. Each additional day of extreme heat was associated with an increase in monthly mortality between 0.12% and 0.19% and mainly concerned the cardiovascular system.

THE PRESSURE

What are the reasons? As for excessive heat, it causes sweating and therefore dehydration, especially in the elderly who feel less thirsty. And yet the vasodilatation caused by the heat reduces the pressure and in this can be favored by some drugs such as antianginal drugs, diuretics or hypotensives.

*Professor of Cardiology

Catholic University of Rome