Cold hands and purple fingers even in summer? Could be scleroderma. What is it, symptoms, diagnosis – breaking latest news

About 30 thousand Italians suffer from this autoimmune and systemic pathology which can affect vital organs such as the heart, lungs and kidneys. Early diagnosis is essential but to have it you expect from 2 to 5 years, when complications have already appeared

Cold hands and purple fingers even in summer? It could be Raynaud’s phenomenon, a fairly common manifestation in the population due to a sudden decrease in blood supply to the extremities (fingers – sometimes even toes – which first turn pale and then purple). However, it could also be a premonitory sign of systemic sclerosis, also known as scleroderma (literally hard skin), a rare rheumatological disease that afflicts around 30,000 people in our country. It is an autoimmune and systemic pathology which, in addition to the skin, can affect vital internal organs such as the heart, lungs and kidneys. The prevention of the serious and disabling consequences of the pathology, especially if diagnosed late, passes as always through information, the objective of the world systemic sclerosis day which, like every year, occurs on 29 June.

What, symptoms, diagnosis

Systemic sclerosis, which mainly affects women, is an autoimmune disease that is, the immune system, being altered, mistakenly attacks one’s own body and is systemic as it can affect various vital organs, such as the heart and lungs.

In addition to Raynaud’s phenomenon, other symptoms that can predict the disease are: hardening of the skin, shortness of breath, muscle pain and chronic fatigue. In the presence of even just one of these signs, it is advisable to investigate with simple diagnostic tests to define the nature of Raynaud’s phenomenon.

In people suffering from scleroderma, tissue cells produce an excessive amount of collagen which causes sclerosis, i.e. the stiffening of the skin, blood vessels and, progressively, organs and systems such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, gastrointestinal tract , joints and muscles which then lose their primary function. This is why it is essential to anticipate with an early diagnosis. Unfortunately there is still a considerable delay in reaching the diagnosis, denounces Manuela Aloise, president and co-founder of the Italian Systemic Sclerosis League.

Fragmented assistance and Pdta not applied

Problems are also recorded on the assistance front. Aloise explains: There is a dangerous inadequacy in taking care of the person, as well as a not always correct application of the recommended pharmacological therapies and an unacceptable disparity of pharmacological treatments from region to region. Furthermore, the diagnostic-therapeutic-assistance plans (Pdta) for systemic sclerosis are not published and financed in all the Regions in a uniform manner and often, even when present, they are applied at the level of the individual hospital – continues the president of the League italian systemic sclerosis —. Yet, it is known that by intervening immediately with adequate clinical management we can hope to slow down the course of the disease. Sclerosis of the organs and systems is the main risk factor, in particular cardio-pulmonary impairment, but it still often happens that a diagnosis of systemic sclerosis is reached only in the presence of heart-lung or gastroesophageal complications. Furthermore, – points out the president of the Italian Systemic Sclerosis League – the preventive diagnosis of organ damage frequently requested as an external service to public hospitals, often for a fee, despite the exemption from sharing the cost established by the update of the Levels essential assistance (DPCM updating the LEA, 2017) for this rare disease (exemption code: RM0120) and implemented, still today, only by some Regions.

There is a lack of dedicated beds and staff

Again, Aloise denounces: In Italy there is no uniform application on the territory of the basic therapy recommended by the EULAR-European League against Rheumatism (2017) Guidelines on the treatment of systemic sclerosis and updated in 2023; moreover, in the major hospital and university centers of Rheumatology there are not enough rooms and beds dedicated to the Day hospital to carry out infusion therapy; there is a lack of staff to meet the demand of patients in the area; purchases of drugs are preferably equivalent and often limited by hospital pharmacies especially if they are off-label – life-saving – drugs used for systemic sclerosis (approved by the American regulatory body FDA and the European EMA, but not by the Italian AIFA – Italian Medicines Agency ed), purchased by very few hospitals.

