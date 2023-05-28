Cold pea soup with chicory and apple salad | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the soup:

Peel fresh peas or thaw frozen peas (300 g for 4 people). Heat the cooking water and add some salt and 1 pinch of vitamin C powder. This keeps the green color of the peas better. Add the vegetables to the pot and cook for 5 minutes, then drain and allow to cool. Set aside some peas for serving.

Grate the ginger and squeeze the juice from the lemon. Place the peas in a blender with two thirds of the broth, olive oil, ginger, a little lemon juice, a few leaves of mint and maple syrup and puree until smooth. Gradually add the rest of the broth until the consistency is creamy but not too runny. Season the soup with salt, pepper and lemon juice. Add some more maple syrup to taste.

Ingredients for the insert:

Clean the apple and chicory. Cut the apple with skin into small cubes. Halve the chicory and cut into fine strips. Mix the olive oil, lemon juice and maple syrup into a vinaigrette. Season with salt and pepper. Put the diced apples and strips of chicory in a bowl and mix with the vinaigrette. let something go. Roughly chop the almonds.

serving:

Pour the cold pea soup into deep plates or bowls. Add 1-2 tablespoons each of chicory and apple salad. Sprinkle some chopped almonds and peas on top. Garnish with 1 small sprig of mint.

Further information The delicious legumes contain plenty of vitamins and protein and also taste good raw. tips and recipes. more

Peas are one of the most versatile vegetables. Cultivation in your own garden is easy if the conditions are right. more See also Ces 2022, the news of Tcl