Home » Cold pea soup with chicory and apple salad | > – Guide – Cooking
Health

Cold pea soup with chicory and apple salad | > – Guide – Cooking

by admin
Cold pea soup with chicory and apple salad | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the soup:

Peel fresh peas or thaw frozen peas (300 g for 4 people). Heat the cooking water and add some salt and 1 pinch of vitamin C powder. This keeps the green color of the peas better. Add the vegetables to the pot and cook for 5 minutes, then drain and allow to cool. Set aside some peas for serving.

Grate the ginger and squeeze the juice from the lemon. Place the peas in a blender with two thirds of the broth, olive oil, ginger, a little lemon juice, a few leaves of mint and maple syrup and puree until smooth. Gradually add the rest of the broth until the consistency is creamy but not too runny. Season the soup with salt, pepper and lemon juice. Add some more maple syrup to taste.

Ingredients for the insert:

Clean the apple and chicory. Cut the apple with skin into small cubes. Halve the chicory and cut into fine strips. Mix the olive oil, lemon juice and maple syrup into a vinaigrette. Season with salt and pepper. Put the diced apples and strips of chicory in a bowl and mix with the vinaigrette. let something go. Roughly chop the almonds.

serving:

Pour the cold pea soup into deep plates or bowls. Add 1-2 tablespoons each of chicory and apple salad. Sprinkle some chopped almonds and peas on top. Garnish with 1 small sprig of mint.

Further information

The delicious legumes contain plenty of vitamins and protein and also taste good raw. tips and recipes. more

A sweet pea plant with ripe pods grows in a garden. © NDR Photo: Kathrin Weber

Peas are one of the most versatile vegetables. Cultivation in your own garden is easy if the conditions are right. more

See also  Ces 2022, the news of Tcl

This topic in the program:

Eat better! | 05/28/2023

NDR Logo

You may also like

Vitamin D, refueling at the table: here’s which...

Osimhen top scorer, but Sarri’s record fades: Napoli...

Should I wash the fish before cooking it?...

All crazy about face brushes, but are they...

Eco-fleece: Janine Falke processes cut hair into non-woven...

Should coffee be taken with or without sugar?...

Home remedies for better fruiting

it is danger. You have to clean them...

Direct Bologna-Naples 1-2, Ferguson shortens the distance

Venice, the water of the Grand Canal becomes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy