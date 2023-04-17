Cold temperatures appear to have a mysterious effect on longevity

Past research has proposed some reasons behind this intriguing phenomenon. Now scientists at the University of Cologne in Germany have used worm experiments to identify another possible reason: cold stimulates a process by which damaged proteins are removed from cells. Several neurodegenerative diseases that can arise with advancing age – including Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease – are linked to the accumulation of harmful proteins, so the discovery of how temperature affects this process represents an important breakthrough in finding ways to slow or even halt this deterioration. While sitting in the cold is unlikely to become a treatment option anytime soon, understanding how the processes initiated by frigid temperatures could help us replicate them through the use of targeted treatments. “Extremely low temperatures are harmful, but a moderate decrease in body temperature can have beneficial effects on the body“, write the researchers in the published paper.

“Although the longevity effects of cold temperatures were reported more than a century ago, little is known about how cold temperatures affect lifespan and health.” The researchers conducted tests on the worm Caenorhabditis elegans and on human cells grown in the laboratory, discovering that lower temperatures lead to the removal of protein clumps that accumulate in animal and cellular models of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Huntington’s disease. This was done through structures called proteasomes that break down protein waste, specifically the worm version of the PA28γ/PSME3 proteasome activator found in humans. A moderate drop in temperature was enough to make the activator work and clean up potentially dangerous protein accumulations. The team also found that some clever genetic engineering can reduce proteasome activity, achieving the same result without cooling. This raises the possibility of treatments that could keep these proteasome activators functioning regardless of body temperature. “Taken together, these results show that cold has maintained its influence on proteasome regulation over the course of evolution, with therapeutic implications for aging and age-associated diseases,” says biologist David Vilchez of the University of California. Cologne in Germany. It is an exciting discovery: maybe you don’t think about it, but C. elegans it has a lot in common with humans, including how proteins can aggregate (the worm is often used in research because we share some important genetic similarities). There is still much to discover about the relationship between lower temperatures and ageing. The average core temperature of the human body has steadily decreased over the decades, for example, and this may have influenced the increase in life expectancy. By looking more closely and in more detail at what underlies this relationship, the researchers hope that the PA28γ/PSME3 proteasome activator may be a pathway to healthier ageing. “We believe these findings can be applied to other age-related neurodegenerative diseases and other animal species,” says Vilchez. The research was published in Nature Aging.